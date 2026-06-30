Ex-CIVH CEO takes helm as Grindrod chairman

Raymond Ndlovu, non-executive chairman of Grindrod.

Raymond Ndlovu, former CEO of Remgro-controlled Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH), has been appointed as non-executive chairman of logistics, transportation and financial services group Grindrod.

In a statement, Grindrod says: “We are pleased to welcome Raymond Ndlovu as our new independent non-executive chairperson.

“Raymond brings a wealth of experience, sound judgement and a deep understanding of business and governance . Having served on the Grindrod board for many years, he is well acquainted with our business, our people and our strategic direction.

“Those who have worked alongside Raymond know him for his calm, considered approach, his integrity, and his ability to bring clarity and balance to even the most complex discussions. As Grindrod continues to advance its growth strategy and provide integrated efficient and cost-effective logistics solutions to its customers, we look forward to Raymond’s stewardship as we embark on our next chapter.”

Ndlovu stepped down as CEO of CIVH, the company behind fibre network operators Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa (DFA), in 2023.

He oversaw the merger of Vumatel and DFA into the newly-formed holding company Maziv.

Ndlovu was also part of the team that negotiated the transaction where Vodacom, in November 2021, acquired a co-controlling equity stake in CIVH’s fibre assets.

“I am deeply honoured and privileged to be entrusted with the responsibility of leading this esteemed company,” Ndlovu told ITWeb in an interview this morning.

He notes that Grindrod’s current and future role in advancing logistics services, ports and terminal infrastructure across southern and eastern Africa holds great promise.

“Since leaving CIVH in March 2023, I have served on several boards of listed and unlisted companies within the financial services sector, including insurance, venture capital and asset management. I also serve on the boards of Cape Wine Trust and Africa Leadership Initiative. I have also been pursuing private investment opportunities in areas of my interest and passion.”

Asked about his main responsibilities as chairman, Ndlovu says his role is to provide strategic leadership to the board, while ensuring effective governance and long-term value creation.

He is responsible for leading the board’s decision-making processes, encouraging constructive debate, independent judgement and strong oversight.

Ndlovu also oversees the performance of the CEO and succession planning, while maintaining a strong relationship between the board and management.

In addition, he is tasked with ensuring sound governance, risk management and stakeholder accountability, while upholding high standards of ethics, compliance and fiduciary responsibility.

“Grindrod has completed its strategic reset and entered an era of growth, underpinned by disciplined, focused execution. Grindrod’s staff, management and board are highly motivated and driven to meet the expectations of all its stakeholders and realise its potential,” he concludes.