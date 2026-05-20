Ex-Google VP joins Naspers board

Arnold Goldberg, Naspers independent non-executive director. (Image source: LinkedIn)

South African internet giant Naspers has appointed seasoned technology executive Arnold Goldberg (58) as an independent non-executive director, with effect from 19 May.

He also joins Naspers subsidiary Prosus in the same role under the Dutch Corporate Governance Code.

In a statement, Naspers says Goldberg earned a BS in Computer Engineering from the University of Florida in 1990 and began his career as a software engineer at Harris Corporation and ABB, later contributing to IBM’s WebSphere Application Server.

It notes that from 2000 to 2008, he held leadership roles at Hyperion Solutions and eBay, building infrastructure teams and setting technology standards.

Between 2008 and 2012, he scaled start-ups like LinkedIn, launching platform initiatives, and Box, growing the engineering team 20-fold.

At PayPal (2013–2021), Goldberg led agile transformations, rebuilt merchant products, and oversaw more than 2 000 employees and a $400 million budget, driving significant growth in revenue and market capitalisation.

Goldberg joined Google in January 2022 as VP and GM of payments, leading teams for Google Pay, Google Wallet and the payments platform, serving billions of users, says Naspers.

It adds that he drove an open ecosystem strategy, tripling growth rates, and expanded Google’s financial services into new technologies. He stepped down in June 2025.

The board confirmed that, in compliance with the JSE listings requirements, fit and proper assessments had been conducted and it is satisfied with the outcomes. The group also confirmed there are no positive statements to report regarding the integrity information contained in the director’s declarations.

Meanwhile, Roberto Oliveira de Lima will retire as an independent non-executive director of the board, as well as from the human resources and remuneration committee and nominations committee, with effect from 1 July. The board thanked him for his significant contributions to the Naspers Group over many years.

Ying Xu, an independent non-executive director, will join the human resources and remuneration committee with effect from 1 July.