Ex ICASA chairman Paris Mashile passes away

Former ICASA chairperson Paris Mashile has passed away. (Image source: ICASA)

Paris Mashile, the former chairperson of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA), has passed away.

In a brief family statement shared via social media, it was revealed the former chairperson “departed quietly on Wednesday, 21st October 2026, after a long illness and hospitalisation.”

Mashile was appointed as ICASA chairperson in 2005, following his time as council member. At the time, he succeeded Mandla Langa, whose tenure as chairman expired on 30 June 2005.

Mashile served as ICASA chairperson for a full five-year term until 30 June 2010.

In August 2010, it was reported that he had joined ICT investment and advisory subsidiary Vunani Technology Ventures as its chairperson. He was also named CEO of Vunani Electronic Communications, a division of Vunani Technology Ventures.

In July 2013, Mashile returned to the regulator as councillor, and was appointed as acting chairperson in September 2017.

Announcing his 2017 appointment, ICASA said Mashile was “instrumental in making sure ICASA discharges its constitutional and statutory mandate without fear, favour or prejudice” during his tenure as both councillor and acting chairperson.

It added that his appointment was to ensure continuity and that he would serve as the acting chairperson pending the formal appointment of a permanent chairperson.

At the time, the authority lauded Mashile for having led several strategic regulatory projects, including the process for licensing of spectrum, the licensing of a free to air television broadcasting service, and the review and updating of the National Radio Frequency Plan, 2017.

His profile on LinkedIn also lists him as having served as programme director: digital multimedia management and regulation at the Gordon Institute of Business Science.

Mashile had a MSc in electrical engineering, fibre optics communications from Washington University and a BSc (Hons) in physics and electronic engineering combined from the University of Leeds in the UK.

A memorial service for Mashile will be held at the Lutheran Church, Zone 2, Meadowlands on Wednesday, 28 October, from 14:00 to 16:00.