Exclusive Networks Africa’s MD calls it quits

Anton Jacobsz

Cyber security specialist and distributor Exclusive Networks Africa has announced the imminent departure of its MD Anton Jacobsz.

According to the company's statement, Jacobsz will remain a shareholder with the organisation, as well as serve in an advisory capacity for the short-term.

His departure comes close to three years after the Exclusive Networks' acquisition of value-added distributor Networks Unlimited in late 2021. The move was negotiated as part of the acquisition agreement.

Jacobsz had been at the helm of Networks Unimited since 2013. "Networks Unlimited was like a child to me,” he wrote on LinkedIn. “I believe I will be leaving the business in good hands with our current management team.”

He added that since January 2022, the company had achieved a revenue growth of more than 160% and profitability growth in excess of 230% percent, with a strong footprint across the African continent.

While Jacobsz's operational role ends at the end of July 2024, he will remain involved in the handover process during Q3.

Gustav Kukkuk will continue to serve as Exclusive Networks Africa's finance director and will take on additional responsibilities as GM for the Indian Ocean, East, and West Africa regions.

Stefan van de Giessen will continue in his role as vendor alliance director for Africa and will take on the responsibilities of GM for South Africa and SADC.