Exco overhaul at MTN as SA boss gets redeployed

Ferdi Moolman has been appointed as MTN SA CEO, while incumbent Charles Molapisi will now serve as group chief information and technology officer.

MTN Group, Africa’s biggest mobile operator, has announced changes to its executive committee (exco) team.

Among the changes, Ferdi Moolman, the current group chief risk officer (GCRO), will succeed Charles Molapisi as CEO and executive director of MTN South Africa.

Molapisi was appointed as MTN SA CEO, effective January 2022, replacing Godfrey Motsa. Prior to the appointment, he served as chief technology information officer.

“Charles led MTN SA through a challenging period of high power outages and network resilience, maintaining the company's network leadership,” says the firm in a statement.

Moolman has held several senior roles within the group, including CEO of MTN Nigeria from 2016 to 2021. Consequently, MTN says he will step down from the MTN Nigeria board effective 31 October.

According to MTN, Molapisi has a strong background in network and IT, and will remain on the group exco, taking up his previous role as group chief information and technology officer (GCTIO).

He will have additional responsibilities and focus on speeding up artificial intelligence (AI) use case adoption and infusion across the business.

“We see a significant value-creation opportunity over the medium-term in the leveraging of AI across the business in domains such as network, customer operations and workforce productivity,” says MTN.

Ahead of the upcoming retirement in 2026 of MTN SA chairman Mike Harper, the company says it has been implementing measures to ensure a smooth and structured transition in the entity’s board leadership.

“In this context, we are pleased to announce that Sindisiwe Mabaso-Koyana will succeed Harper as the new chairperson of MTN SA in the first quarter of 2026.”

Trio of priorities

As MTN looks beyond 2025, the company says it is streamlining its focus into three principal platforms: connectivity, fintech and digital infrastructure.

The exco changes will become effective from 1 November.

Group chief financial officer Tsholofelo Molefe’s responsibilities will be expanded to incorporate the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) portfolio.

Kholekile Ndamase, currently chief M&A and business development officer, will step down from the group exco and have a new reporting line to Molefe in her role as the steward of the capital allocation framework and its implementation at group level.

MTN Group chief financial officer Tsholofelo Molefe.

“We have made good progress in the optimisation of our portfolio, including the exits from the Middle East and some African markets. In this context, we are simplifying the structure and operating model of our markets portfolio, to ensure it is better positioned as we drive the growth of our connectivity operations,” says the mobile operator.

Ismail Jaroudi, currently vice-president (VP) of Middle East and North Africa, will step down from the group exco and assume the role of VP of special projects in the office of the group president and CEO, focused on portfolio optimisation initiatives. He will also continue his role as CEO of MTN Dubai.

Ebenezer Asante, currently senior VP of markets, will focus on accelerating the growth and contributions of the operations in Ghana, Uganda, Rwanda, Zambia, South Sudan, Sudan and Liberia, and the joint ventures in Eswatini and Botswana, going forward. He will take on this revised role as VP of Ghana, Southern and East Africa (SEA).

In addition to his responsibilities as CEO of MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola will become VP of Francophone Africa, with a focus on growing the market share of operations in these markets, which encompass Cameroon, Cote D'Ivoire, Benin and Congo Brazzaville.

Mazen Mroué, currently GCTIO and CEO of digital infrastructure, will prioritise accelerating efforts in expanding MTN’s fibre and data centre businesses across Africa.

As additional focus areas, Mroué will work strategically with the firm’s towerco partners, as well as lead network sharing opportunities across operations to drive efficiencies. As the digital infrastructure platform continues to evolve, Mroué will lead the group’s partnerships with non-terrestrial networks, such as low-earth-orbit satellite operators, says the company.

Selorm Adadevoh, currently group chief commercial officer, will take on expanded responsibilities to include strategy and transformation.

MTN Nigeria CEO and VP of Francophone Africa Karl Toriola.

Chika Ekeji, chief strategy and transformation officer, will step down from the group exco to focus on accelerating the growth of some of the emerging businesses aligned to the platform strategy.

The replacement of the current GCRO will be announced in due course and the role will continue to be included in the group exco. Paul Norman, currently group chief human resources officer, will retire at the end of 2026. Norman’s successor is anticipated to be announced by mid-2026.

The new exco team:

Group president and CEO – Ralph Mupita

Group chief financial officer – Tsholofelo Molefe

VP of Ghana and SEA – Ebenezer Asante

MTN Nigeria CEO and VP of Francophone Africa – Karl Toriola

MTN SA CEO – Ferdi Moolman

Group chief commercial, strategy and transformation officer – Selorm Adadevoh

CEO of MTN Group fintech – Serigne Dioum

CEO of MTN digital infrastructure – Mazen Mroué

Group chief technology and information officer – Charles Molapisi

Group chief legal and regulatory affairs officer – Lele Modise

Group chief sustainability and corporate affairs – Nompilo Morafo

Group chief human resources officer – Paul Norman

Group chief risk officer – to be announced

“These leadership changes illustrate the depth of talent and experience we have across the group," says Mupita. “The changes will support the accelerated execution of our strategy beyond 2025, as well as greater value creation for stakeholders over the medium-term.”