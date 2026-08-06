Executive exodus as MICT SETA CEO, CIO resign

Two senior managers have exited MICT SETA within two months. (Image source: iStock)

The Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority (MICT SETA) has seen the departure of two senior executives in the past two months.

MICT SETA confirmed to ITWeb that chief executive officer Matome Madibana and chief information officer Moloti Nkune resigned on 31 July and 30 June, respectively.

The media and ICT sector training authority would not provide further information as to what led to the resignations, only stating: “The MICT SETA respects their respective decisions and remains focused on ensuring continuity , stability and the effective delivery of its mandate.”

MICT SETA is a skills development institution established in terms of the Skills Development Act of 1998, with a mission to generate, facilitate and accelerate the processes of quality skills development at all levels in advertising, film, electronics, IT and telecoms in South Africa.

It operates under the oversight of the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET), with minister Buti Manamela as the entity’s shareholder on behalf of government.

Over the years, the organisation has faced several corruption allegations, including issues with its past leaders. Between 2018 and 2021, it parted ways with two CEOs as the result of corruption allegations levelled against them.

Following a period that then-chairperson Simphiwe Thobela described as MICT SETA’s “toxic past”, the entity announced the appointment of Madibana as its permanent CEO in May 2022.

Among Madibana’s key focus areas were clean governance internally, with improved delivery of MICT SETA’s programmes.

In October 2023, Thobela reinforced the entity’s commitment to sound governance, financial transparency and operational efficiency, adding that it attained a clean audit for the 2022/2023 financial year.

Madibana’s appointment followed a period in which he held the role in an acting capacity, during which it was said that he “successfully navigated the organisation and sector through the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Prior to the top post, Madibana had worked at MICT SETA for several years, having held various senior positions within the ICT sector training authority.

With 20 years of industry experience, Madibana holds an honours BAdmin degree in industrial and organisational psychology. He has also held various positions at the office of the premier in Limpopo, the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, the Limpopo gambling board and the Molemole Local Municipality under Capricorn District Municipality.

In terms of Madibana’s replacement, the MICT SETA board has recommended three names for consideration by the minister, and approval is awaited, the entity tells ITWeb. “The appointment of an acting CEO is the prerogative of the minister.”

Matome Madibana, former CEO of the Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority.

Nkune served on the organisation’s executive management team, responsible for MICT SETA’s information technology strategy, digital transformation, cyber security, enterprise systems and ICT governance.

The organisation highlights that an acting CIO has been appointed and the recruitment process to fill the CIO position has commenced.

“The MICT SETA continues to operate in accordance with its governance and delegation frameworks to ensure continuity of the organisation’s operations and mandate during this transition.”

Probing matters

Last month, minister Manamela tasked the National Skills Authority to assess MICT SETA, amid governance and leadership challenges.

The move was said to be related to MICT SETA’s Accounting Authority and executive management, including the resignation of senior executives.

According to the DHET, the skills authority will conduct the governance assessment and advise on a way forward.

It’s further expected to establish the relevant facts, evaluate governance processes, and identify any interventions necessary to safeguard institutional stability, service delivery and good governance.

Manamela expects the National Skills Authority “to engage all relevant stakeholders, and provide an interim briefing on urgent matters, followed by a comprehensive report with recommendations within the prescribed timeframe”.

“The referral forms part of the department’s broader programme to strengthen governance, accountability and institutional effectiveness across the SETAs. The objective is to ensure that every SETA remains focused on its core mandate of developing the skills required for inclusive economic growth, industrialisation and employment creation.”

There has been heightened scrutiny of governance and leadership across several SETAs, following the tenure of former higher education minister Dr Nobuhle Nkabane.

The appointments to the boards of some SETAs drew criticism because several appointees were reportedly perceived to have close links to senior politicians.

The appointments were withdrawn days after they were announced, with the former minister confirming the process would be restarted. Parliament welcomed the withdrawal but criticised the lack of transparency.