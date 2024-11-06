Executive forum to deep dive into democratising data for strategic business value

Democratising IT data enhances the digital employee experience (DEX) by providing seamless access to critical data and enabling employees to work smarter and more efficiently.

This is according to Think Tank Software Solutions, who will host an executive breakfast in partnership with Ivanti and ITWeb in Johannesburg next month, to illustrate the value of democratising data, and removing silos that stand in the way of innovation, agility, and security.

Think Tank Software Solutions is a premier Ivanti partner specialising in hyper automated digital user experiences. Ivanti is the creator of the first purpose-built technology platform for CIOs and CISOs, powered by Ivanti Neurons – a cloud-scale, intelligent hyper automation layer that enables proactive healing of endpoint and edge devices, user-friendly security across the organisation, and provides an employee experience that delights users.

The event, for senior IT leaders in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, telecommunications, technology and government sectors, will offer insights into why and how to democratise data, and how Ivanti solutions enable this.

Delegates will also learn how customers have benefited, see a product demonstration, and enjoy an opportunity to network with their peers over breakfast.

Speakers will include



Greg Strydom, director at Think Tank Software Solutions;

Eric McGee, technical sales engineer at Ivanti;

Robin Rowe, director of product management at Ivanti;

Deon Van Der Walt, business solutions manager at Think Tank Software Solutions, with a customer success story featuring Terrence Van Schalkwyk, senior business analyst at Allan Gray.

Democratising IT Data

Enabling better DEX, AI and Security

12 November, 2024

The Venue, Melrose Arch, Johannesburg

The Democratising IT Data Executive Forum will be held at The Venue, Melrose Arch in Johannesburg on 12 November. For more information and to secure your seat, please go to: https://www.itweb.co.za/event/think-tank-democratising-it-data/