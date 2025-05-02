Expert BaaS the key to data resilience in cloud-driven Africa

Matthew Lee, Cloud and Hosting Manager: Sub Saharan Africa, Veeam. (Image: Veeam)

Organisations across Africa are rapidly adopting cloud-native and harnessing hybrid, multicloud models. If not managed correctly, this can lead to increased complexity and risk to backup and recovery.

Backup as a service (BaaS) overcomes these challenges, says Matthew Lee, Cloud and Hosting Manager: sub-Saharan Africa at Veeam.

Lee says: “As organisations become digitally transformed, they are moving away from the traditional stock systems to modern, cloud-friendly solutions. They are embracing public, private and hybrid cloud environments and the ever-growing software as a service solutions. As you can appreciate, these environments have the tendency to become more complex if not managed correctly.

“Added to this is the growing adoption of technologies like Kubernetes and containers. Organisations also need to understand how these impact data resiliency and compliance,” Lee says.

In these increasingly complex, hybrid environments, visibility can be a challenge. “With multiple backup solutions for various systems, organisations must monitor various consoles and applications. They need the ability to bring them all together to simplify operations and improve resilience,” he says.

Ransomware and regulations

While organisations grapple with the complexity of hybrid environments, they also face an onslaught of increasingly sophisticated ransomware.

“Africa definitely is a target for a growing number of ransomware attacks, possibly because the continent lagged behind the rest of the world in terms of digital development in the past,” Lee says.

Across Africa, organisations are also having to meet ever-more rigorous regulatory requirements, he notes.

“Ransomware and compliance are two of the biggest drivers for organisations to reassess their backup and recovery solutions to bolster resilience,” he says. “Major organisations focusing on their core operations and the pressures of digital transformation are finding they struggle to keep up with the speed and complexity of changing risk and the demands of ensuring secure and immutable backup as part of their resilience strategies.”

Expert BaaS

BaaS is the solution, says Lee. “Organisations need to offload backup to the specialists to cope with their security and backup management challenges. Veeam, with our service providers and partners, builds and delivers best practice architecture with ongoing innovation to assure business resilience in the cloud and on-premises,” he says.

Lee notes that Veeam is the world leader in data resilience, specialising in backup and recovery solutions for workloads in the cloud, on-premises and at remote sites.

Security is a top priority, with zero trust principles baked into every backup. Veeam is continually enhancing its security features through ongoing R&D and new partnerships.

“Veeam’s focus on cyber security, data governance and compliance boosts resilience, and we’re harnessing advanced technologies like AI to continually improve our capabilities,” Lee says.

For example, the new Veeam Recon Scanner proactively identifies cyber threats using patent-pending technology and the largest database of cyber incidents in the world.

Lee says: “2025 will be an innovation year for Veeam, with many new features and updates to be rolled out. We are embracing new technologies and continually working with analysts and customers to identify areas for enhancement. Until recently, we were seen as a Microsoft and VMware focused business, but with our data portability features, we break down these boxed-in environments to provide the much-needed flexibility to unchain your data regardless of where it resides and needs to be restored to. We will continue to enhance our Veeam Data platform, and Veeam Data Cloud, a BaaS solution that includes backup software, infrastructure and storage in one package.”

“Veeam has built a solid business around backup and recovery. We're a proven technology and market leader. We're ever changing, always investing more and more in R&D,” Lee concludes.

