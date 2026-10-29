Expertise worth celebrating: Kyocera honours SA’s service talent

When a printer stops, customer requests wait, invoices are delayed and everyday work slows down. Getting businesses moving again takes technical knowledge, practical experience and dependable support.
Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa (KDZA) celebrated that expertise at its 2026 KDZA National Service Awards on 21 October 2026. Returning under a new name, the programme builds on the tradition of the Global KYOCERA Service Awards, recognising excellence, commitment and performance in service delivery – with a special Mzansi flair!
“Our service engineers and partners play an essential role in keeping customers’ businesses running. These awards recognise the technical skill and dedication they bring to that responsibility every day. We congratulate this year’s winners and finalists, and hope their achievements encourage others across our service network to keep learning and developing their skills,” says Yunus Docrat, Service Manager at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa.
Celebrating the people behind the service
The competition began with an online qualification examination through Kyocera Academy: 30 questions in 15 minutes, with one submission permitted. The top 10 finalists advanced to a series of practical and theoretical challenges, competing for national recognition.
The top three finishers were:
- First place: Chris Schutte
- Second place: Adriaan Botha
- Third place: Calvin Malekela
Their achievements highlight the preparation and dedication behind technical work that often happens out of sight, but make a daily difference to customers.
A partner network that brings technology to life
Kyocera’s partners connect its technology with the businesses that depend on it. By selling Kyocera products and parts alongside technical expertise and industry knowledge, they help customers get more from their investment throughout a device’s working life.
A replacement part delivers greater value when supported by someone who can identify the fault, recommend an appropriate solution and carry out the work correctly.
Partners bring that value through:
- Technical expertise: Identifying faults and guiding decisions about maintenance, repairs and replacement parts.
- Industry knowledge: Understanding customers’ working environments, document processes and business priorities.
- Products and parts backed by advice: Helping customers select and use appropriate Kyocera technology and components.
- Ongoing relationships: Supporting businesses as their document and service needs evolve.
Building pride in technical excellence
The awards celebrate the skills behind this support and encourage continued professional development across the service community. They also recognise the people and partnerships that help build customer confidence in Kyocera technology.
Kyocera congratulates all 10 finalists, and thanks every engineer who participated. Their commitment gives the partner network (and the customers it supports) something worth celebrating.
Find out more about becoming a partner at partners and benefits.
Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa
Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa is a group company of Kyocera Document Solutions Inc., a global leading provider of total document solutions based in Osaka, Japan. The company’s portfolio includes reliable and eco-friendly MFPs and printers, as well as business applications and consultative services which enable customers to optimize and manage their document workflow, reaching new heights of efficiency. With professional expertise and a culture of empathetic partnership, the objective of the company is to help organisations put knowledge to work to drive change. For further information visit www.kyoceradocumentsolutions.co.za
Kyocera Document Solutions Inc.
Kyocera Document Solutions Inc. is a group company of Kyocera Corporation (Kyocera),a leading supplier of industrial and automotive components, semiconductor packages, electronic devices, smart energy systems, printers, copiers, and mobile phones. During the year ended March 31, 2026, the company’s consolidated sales revenue totalled 2.07 trillion yen (approx. US$13.7 billion*). Kyocera appears on Forbes magazine’s 2026 “Global 2000” list of the world’s largest publicly traded companies; on Clarivate’s 2026 list of the “Top 100 Global Innovators;” and on CDP’s latest “A List” for leadership in transparency and performance on climate change.
*conversion based on average USD/JPY currency exchange rates, 4/1/2025 to 3/31/2026.