Expertise worth celebrating: Kyocera honours SA’s service talent

Service awards. (Image: Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa)

When a printer stops, customer requests wait, invoices are delayed and everyday work slows down. Getting businesses moving again takes technical knowledge, practical experience and dependable support.

Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa (KDZA) celebrated that expertise at its 2026 KDZA National Service Awards on 21 October 2026. Returning under a new name, the programme builds on the tradition of the Global KYOCERA Service Awards, recognising excellence, commitment and performance in service delivery – with a special Mzansi flair!

“Our service engineers and partners play an essential role in keeping customers’ businesses running. These awards recognise the technical skill and dedication they bring to that responsibility every day. We congratulate this year’s winners and finalists, and hope their achievements encourage others across our service network to keep learning and developing their skills,” says Yunus Docrat, Service Manager at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa.

Celebrating the people behind the service

The competition began with an online qualification examination through Kyocera Academy: 30 questions in 15 minutes, with one submission permitted. The top 10 finalists advanced to a series of practical and theoretical challenges, competing for national recognition.

The top three finishers were:

First place: Chris Schutte

Second place: Adriaan Botha

Third place: Calvin Malekela

Their achievements highlight the preparation and dedication behind technical work that often happens out of sight, but make a daily difference to customers.

A partner network that brings technology to life

Kyocera’s partners connect its technology with the businesses that depend on it. By selling Kyocera products and parts alongside technical expertise and industry knowledge, they help customers get more from their investment throughout a device’s working life.

A replacement part delivers greater value when supported by someone who can identify the fault, recommend an appropriate solution and carry out the work correctly.

Partners bring that value through:

Technical expertise: Identifying faults and guiding decisions about maintenance, repairs and replacement parts.

Identifying faults and guiding decisions about maintenance, repairs and replacement parts. Industry knowledge: Understanding customers’ working environments, document processes and business priorities.

Understanding customers’ working environments, document processes and business priorities. Products and parts backed by advice: Helping customers select and use appropriate Kyocera technology and components.

Helping customers select and use appropriate Kyocera technology and components. Ongoing relationships: Supporting businesses as their document and service needs evolve.

Building pride in technical excellence

The awards celebrate the skills behind this support and encourage continued professional development across the service community. They also recognise the people and partnerships that help build customer confidence in Kyocera technology.

Kyocera congratulates all 10 finalists, and thanks every engineer who participated. Their commitment gives the partner network (and the customers it supports) something worth celebrating.

Find out more about becoming a partner at partners and benefits.