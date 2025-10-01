Expleo champions future tech leaders at Africa’s Testing AI Hackathon

Jay-Jay Ngwenya, Senior Manager and Wayne Sinclair, Training Manager, Expleo Academy.

With Africa’s digital economy set to increase, building the next generation of AI and testing talent has never been more critical. Expleo, a global leader in technology, consulting and engineering services, proudly supported the Testing AI Hackathon 2025 at the Johannesburg Business School (JBS). A platform where students, testers and innovators collaborated under the theme: “Unleashing African Innovation through AI & Testing Excellence.”

Globally, research shows that up to 85 million jobs could go unfilled due to a shortage of digital skills. (World Economic Forum) In South Africa, this gap is already a barrier to growth, making initiatives like the Testing AI Hackathon vital for preparing young professionals to thrive in the digital era.

Expleo’s role in the hackathon

Expleo provided mentorship during the Ideathon on 30 August 2025, a brainstorming session where 50 participants formed teams to develop innovative AI solutions to common software testing challenges.

During the hackathon on 20 September 2025 at the Johannesburg Business School (JBS), participants brought their ideas to life, applying AI and testing practices to solve real-world challenges.

Wayne Sinclair, Training Manager at Expleo Academy, said: “The creativity we saw during the Ideathon proves Africa’s next generation isn’t just ready for the digital future, they’re ready to lead it.”

Jay-Jay Ngwenya, Senior Manager at Expleo in South Africa, reflected: “The future of testing combines human insight with AI-driven tools. Seeing students already thinking this way shows the next generation is ready to shape the future of quality assurance.”

Building on the success of the hackathon, Expleo invites businesses to be part of shaping South Africa's digital future.