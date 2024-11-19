Expleo launches ExpleoNóra to strengthen anti-fraud protection in SA market

Expleo, a global engineering, technology and consulting services provider, has launched ExpleoNóra, the innovative digital security solution previously known as ProtectUs, in the South African market. The anti-smishing technology will help banking institutions and protect their customers from falling victim to fraudulent scams.
The South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC) stated in its 2022 Annual Crime Statistics report that fraudsters primarily use smishing (SMS phishing) to obtain confidential information through mobile banking channels. In the 2023 Annual Crime Statistics report, SABRIC highlighted a significant increase in digital banking fraud, with reported incidents rising by 45% compared to the previous year. In line with this rise, financial losses grew from R734 698 765 in 2022 to R1 082 393 109 in 2023, reflecting a 47% increase.
Trevor Luyt, Managing Director of Expleo South Africa, commented: “Consumers – particularly those in vulnerable groups – are increasingly the target of social engineering techniques such as smishing. ExpleoNóra is a timely addition to the tools available for companies to address this issue.”
ExpleoNóra was first launched in October 2023 with Irish bank, PTSB, showcasing its advanced security and efficiency features, including:
- Enhanced security protocols: Leveraging innovative technology to provide comprehensive protection against smishing.
- Seamless integration: Easy to implement across existing banking applications, ensuring minimal disruption and maximum efficiency.
- Scalability: Designed to grow with your business, adapting to increasing data and security requirements.
- Proven success: Validated by its deployment at the Permanent TSB, where it demonstrated significant improvements in data protection and system reliability.
For more information about ExpleoNóra, please visit: https://expleo.to/3Lm8GxE.
Expleo
Expleo is a global engineering, technology, and consulting service provider that partners with leading organisations to guide them through their business transformation, helping them achieve operational excellence and future-proof their businesses.
Expleo benefits from more than 50 years of experience developing complex products, optimising manufacturing processes, and ensuring the quality of information systems.
Leveraging its deep sector knowledge and wide-ranging expertise in fields including AI engineering, digitalisation, hyperautomation, cybersecurity, and data science, the group’s mission is to fast-track innovation through each step of the value chain.
As a responsible and diverse organisation, Expleo is committed to doing business with integrity and working towards a more sustainable and secure society.
Expleo boasts an extensive global footprint, powered by 19,000 highly skilled experts delivering value in 30 countries and generating €1.4 billion annual revenue.
For more information, visit expleo.com.