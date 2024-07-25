Expleo launches ‘Stay Fresh in Paris’ app to help Olympics fans stay cool

Seeking shelter from high heat and humidity.

Expleo today announced the launch of a new mobile app, ’Stay Fresh in Paris’, to find the ‘freshest’ public spaces to shelter from high heat and humidity in the French capital during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

With temperatures in Paris expected to reach above 30°C during the games, heat exhaustion and other heat-related illnesses pose a real risk for visitors, fans and residents looking to soak up the atmosphere across the city.

The ‘Stay Fresh in Paris’ app allows users to find public spaces such as parks and fountains where they can cool off or plan their routes around the city. Developed in partnership with leading engineering school, Arts et Métiers and the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), the app uses smart city and digital twin technology to update users in real-time, based on the latest weather and climate data.

Christophe Cazes, Global Head of Innovation & Partnerships of Expleo, said: “With global temperatures rising because of climate change, the risk of heat-related illnesses is growing and people need to stay safe in the height of summer. The ‘Stay Fresh in Paris’ app will help Parisians and Olympics fans alike to find public spaces where they can shelter and recover from the heat and sun, and perhaps even discover hidden gems in our city that they might otherwise never have known existed.”

The ‘Stay Fresh in Paris’ app is free and available to download for Android phones from the Google Play Store.

Download the 'Stay fresh in Paris' app