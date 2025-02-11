Expleo named a Great Place to Work for 2024-2025

#WeAreExpleo.

Expleo, which positions itself as a global leader in technology, consulting and engineering services, has been officially certified as a Great Place to Work for the 2024-2025 period, reinforcing its commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture.

Great Place to Work is a global organisation recognising businesses that excel in delivering a high-quality employee experience. This certification reflects Expleo’s dedication to creating an inclusive, innovative and empowering environment where employees thrive. The recognition is built on five core pillars that define Expleo’s workplace excellence:

Culture of trust and integrity – Expleo cultivates a high-trust environment where employees feel valued and empowered. Transparent communication, integrity and accountability form the foundation of its strong company culture.

Comprehensive benefits and well-being – Employee well-being is a priority, with robust health plans, wellness programmes and work-life balance initiatives designed to support every team member.

Career growth and development – Through the Expleo Academy and extensive learning programmes, employees gain access to cutting-edge skills development and career advancement opportunities.

Innovation-driven mindset – Expleo champions creativity at all levels, providing the resources and support needed to turn bold ideas into reality.

Reward and recognition – Celebrating achievements is part of Expleo’s DNA, with structured reward programmes that recognise excellence and inspire continued success.

“Being certified as a Great Place to Work is a testament to the incredible culture we’ve built together at Expleo,” says Trevor Luyt, Managing Director of Expleo South Africa. “Our people are the driving force behind our success, and we remain committed to their growth, well-being and innovation.”

“Our people are at the heart of everything we do,” added Philippa Labuschagne, Senior Manager – People Services & Operations. “This certification underscores our dedication to fostering a workplace where every individual feels supported, valued and inspired to excel.”

