Expleo SA Digital Skills Factory celebrates success in partnership with YES programme

Fostering digital skills learning.

Expleo is proud to announce the remarkable success of its Digital Skills Factory (DSF) initiative, particularly highlighting its productive partnership with the Youth Employment Service (YES) programme. The partnership also supports the company’s growth goals.

Transforming futures through digital skills

The Expleo Digital Skills Factory was established to equip young South Africans with the essential digital skills needed to thrive in today’s technology-driven world. By providing cutting-edge training and hands-on experience, the DSF aims to bridge the skills gap and prepare participants for various roles within the digital economy. Since its inception, the DSF has garnered attention for its innovative approach to learning and its commitment to fostering a future-ready workforce.

Synergistic partnership with YES

The partnership between Expleo and YES has been instrumental in amplifying the impact of the DSF. YES, which positions itself as the largest full-time 12-month employment programme in the country, partners with the private sector to create jobs for unemployed young South Africans. By partnering with YES, Expleo has reached a larger audience and offered its training programmes to a more diverse group of young individuals.

Success stories and achievements

The collaboration between Expleo DSF and YES has yielded numerous success stories. Dozens of young individuals have completed the digital skills training programme, and many have secured employment in various sectors, including IT, finance and retail. The DSF programme stands out with its three-pillar model focusing on digital, professional and personal development. This holistic approach ensures that programme graduates are not only technically proficient but also possess the soft skills, personal strengths and business acumen to excel in the professional world.

Two notable success stories are that of Buhle Nama and Katlego Magoro, who both joined the DSF programme through YES. Nama started his journey with Expleo in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, and has since enjoyed mobility and progression to the Johannesburg office, where he works full-time on an exciting retail upgrade project. According to Nama: “Working in this market, with this client on this project, has challenged me to be flexible, adaptable and professional, which I enjoy and which the DSF prepared me well for.”

Magoro’s journey to becoming a qualified software developer is also a testament to the programme’s efficacy. “The DSF programme has changed my life. Opportunities have opened for me, and I now work with numerous industry stakeholders and am constantly growing as a professional, especially in this competitive world of IT,” Magoro shared.

Corporate social responsibility and future plans

Expleo’s commitment to corporate social responsibility is evident through its continued investment in the DSF and its partnership with YES. The company recognises the importance of empowering the youth and is dedicated to expanding the reach of the DSF to more communities across South Africa.

Looking ahead, Expleo plans to introduce new modules and certifications to the DSF curriculum, ensuring that participants remain at the forefront of technological advancements. Additionally, the company aims to collaborate with more industry partners to create internship and job placement opportunities for DSF graduates.

Trevor Luyt, MD of Expleo South Africa, expressed his pride in the programme’s achievements, stating: “The success of the Digital Skills Factory in partnership with YES is a testament to our commitment to empowering the youth of South Africa. By providing the skills necessary to thrive in the digital age, we are not only enhancing employment prospects, but we are also filling our talent pipeline and contributing to the country’s economic growth.”

Similarly, Philippa Labuschagne, Head of People Services – South Africa at Expleo, praised the partnership with YES, saying: “Our collaboration with YES4Youth has been a cornerstone of the Digital Skills Factory’s success. Together, we have been able to create meaningful opportunities for young South Africans, equipping them with the skills they need to build sustainable careers. We look forward to continuing this partnership and making an even greater impact in the future.”

Echoing this, Leanne Hunter, COO of YES, says: “We are proud to partner with businesses like Expleo, which are committed to enhancing the employability of young South Africans. This collaboration is providing essential digital skills and has already opened numerous employment opportunities. Together, we are building a future-ready workforce.”

The success of the Expleo Digital Skills Factory, in collaboration with the YES, underscores the power of strategic partnerships in driving positive change. By investing in the development of digital skills and creating employment opportunities for the youth, Expleo is not only transforming individual lives but also contributing to the broader socio-economic development of South Africa.

For more information about the Expleo Digital Skills Factory and its programmes, please visit https://expleo.com/global/en/insights/campaigns/power-digital-skills-factory/.



