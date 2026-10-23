Exponant brings Gravity to SA businesses to close the gap between ‘logged’ and ‘fixed’

A leaking air conditioner is reported on Monday. Facilities logs the issue, maintenance is notified and a contractor is contacted.

By Friday, it’s still leaking.

Nobody ignored the problem. Everyone thought someone else was handling it.

It’s a familiar situation in many South African workplaces, where maintenance requests, contractor updates and everyday operations are still managed through spreadsheets, e-mails, phone calls and WhatsApp messages.

The problem isn’t activity. It’s visibility.

And when teams cannot see what’s happening, who’s responsible or what needs to happen next, even simple operational tasks can become costly and frustrating.

Recognising this challenge, South African ICT solutions company Exponant has been appointed as a reseller of Gravity Workplace, an integrated workplace and facilities management platform designed to bring disconnected operations into one connected environment.

Operational fragmentation is a business problem

When workplace operations are managed in silos, the consequences go beyond administrative inefficiencies.





Maintenance is delayed, teams spend hours following up on requests, recurring issues go unnoticed and management lacks the information needed to make timely decisions.

What’s still outstanding? Who’s handling it? Are contractors meeting their commitments? And why does the same equipment keep breaking down?

These are not simply systems problems. They affect operating costs, service delivery and the everyday experience of employees and customers.

Better operations start with better visibility.

Connecting people, places and processes

Gravity brings facilities management, service requests, assets and maintenance activities into one connected platform.

Teams can log requests, assign responsibilities, track progress and plan preventative maintenance without relying on endless e-mail trails and manual follow-ups.

By connecting operational processes with the people, departments and locations they support, Gravity helps businesses gain a clearer picture of what is happening across their workplaces.

For businesses managing multiple buildings, contractors or service teams, this means fewer information gaps, clearer responsibilities and better-informed decisions.

When operations connect, accountability follows.

More than a software partnership

For Exponant, the partnership is not simply about introducing another technology product to the market.

It’s about helping businesses address the operational challenges that often get overlooked in broader digital transformation plans.

Whether managing a corporate office, hospital, retail group or property portfolio, the challenge is often the same: too many disconnected processes and not enough visibility.

Exponant aims to help clients identify these gaps and use Gravity to turn operational complexity into greater clarity and control.

“Too often, the challenge isn’t that the work isn’t being done. It’s that nobody has a complete picture of what’s happening. With Gravity, we want to help businesses change that,” says Thys Fourie, COO at Exponant.

From visibility to better outcomes

Digital transformation doesn’t always require a major technology overhaul.

Sometimes the biggest improvements come from connecting the everyday processes that keep a business running.

When teams know what’s happening, who’s responsible and what comes next, they can spend less time chasing information and more time getting things done.

A connected platform won’t stop an air conditioner from breaking down.

But it can make sure the problem doesn’t get lost between ‘logged’ and ‘fixed’.