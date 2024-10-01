Exponant emphasises critical role of ISO 27001 certification for B2B clients

Ashley Pillay, CEO of Exponant.

In today’s digital landscape, evolving expeditiously, where cyber attacks and data breaches are on the rise, the importance of information security cannot be overemphasised. For B2B clients, seeking business partners with proven security credentials is no longer just a good practice; it is a strategic necessity. Exponant, a trusted integrated ICT solutions provider in South Africa, has reinforced its commitment to security excellence by maintaining ISO 27001 certification – a globally recognised standard for information security management systems (ISMS).

ISO 27001 lays a solid foundation for managing and securing sensitive information. By achieving this certification, Exponant has put rigorous processes in place to protect the integrity, confidentiality and availability of its data. This dedication gives clients peace of mind, knowing their invaluable information is safeguarded according to the highest security standards.

Ashley Pillay, CEO of Exponant, underscores the company’s commitment to ISO 27001 certification: “ISO 27001 is not just a certification; it is the foundation of our operations. When our clients choose to share critical data with us, they are placing their trust in our hands. We do not take that lightly. It is our responsibility to uphold their trust, and this commitment directly reflects our dedication to excellence in what we do.”

Achieving ISO 27001 certification assures B2B partners in South Africa that their sensitive data is safe and adheres to the highest international security standards. This fosters lasting relationships built on trust and integrity.

By proactively finding and addressing security risks like phishing attacks, weak password policies and unpatched software, companies can transform threats into opportunities for growth, allowing clients to focus on key business objectives without worrying about security issues.

In an environment where data protection regulations, such as the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA), are tightening, Exponant is ready to help clients navigate these complexities. Our ISO 27001 certification ensures compliance with local laws, minimising risks from potential penalties associated with data breaches. We are confident in our commitment to security, especially as South African businesses face increasing cyber threats in sectors like banking and retail.

Competitive advantage: As Pillay notes: “In a crowded marketplace, ISO 27001 sets us apart. It is not just about compliance, but about demonstrating a clear commitment to security and quality. Our clients understand that choosing Exponant means choosing a partner who values their data as much as they do.”

The advantages of working with an ISO 227001-certified partner extend far beyond security.

This certification helps clients keep their operations running smoothly, even when faced with challenges like cyber attacks or load-shedding.



With Exponant as a partner, clients can count on minimal service interruptions and the ability to adapt to ever-changing threats.

Exponant’s adherence to global standards also streamlines the security audit process, reducing clients' time and resources on due diligence.

Pillay succinctly states: “Trust is everything in today’s world, and at Exponant, we’ve built that trust into the fabric of our company.”

For more information on how Exponant’s ISO 27001 certification can benefit your business, visit www.exponant.com.