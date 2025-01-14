Extreme Networks updates ExtremeCloud Universal ZTNA

Tobie van Schalkwyk, Business Unit Manager, Duxbury Networking. (Image: Supplied)

Duxbury Networking, which positions itself as a leading South African networking solutions distributor, says the Extreme Networks ExtremeCloud Universal Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) identity-based network access solution has received several new features. Universal ZTNA combines network access control and zero trust capabilities to simplify network security and management into a single, easy-to-use solution.

Integrated with ExtremeCloud IQ, it provides IT teams with unified visibility, frictionless management and secure, identity-based access to applications and networks, whether users are remote or on-site.

Security is a top priority for South African businesses, with many IT leaders recognising the need for streamlined, reliable solutions that safeguard networks and data. Extreme Networks’ new features within Universal ZTNA help address this need by offering simplified workflows and enhanced policy management to boost productivity, reduce troubleshooting time and mitigate risks posed by shadow IT.

New features of ExtremeCloud Universal ZTNA:

IT teams can now automate the identification of private applications accessed within the organisation, allowing them to monitor and control application usage. This feature reduces risks from unauthorised applications, including AI tools, by enabling teams to easily add or deny access with a single click, ensuring consistent security policy enforcement and reducing shadow IT risks. Faster troubleshooting and policy adjustments: The solution’s intuitive dashboard empowers IT teams to evaluate application access issues and make identity-level policy changes directly within the platform. This dramatically reduces troubleshooting time and accelerates issue resolution, supporting a seamless zero trust security policy across applications, users and devices, including Extreme Networks switches and access points.

The solution’s intuitive dashboard empowers IT teams to evaluate application access issues and make identity-level policy changes directly within the platform. This dramatically reduces troubleshooting time and accelerates issue resolution, supporting a seamless zero trust security policy across applications, users and devices, including Extreme Networks switches and access points. Automated, consistent policy enforcement: Automated policy enforcement is now available across Extreme Networks’ full portfolio and compatible with third-party switches and access points. IT teams can enforce consistent security policies across cloud-managed and on-premises hybrid environments. This ensures flexibility and control over network and application access, whether users are working remotely or on-site.

“ExtremeCloud Universal ZTNA addresses the unique security and management challenges faced by South African businesses in today’s hybrid work environment,” says Tobie van Schalkwyk, Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking. “The latest enhancements provide IT teams with the tools they need to secure networks and ensure seamless, identity-based access across diverse and evolving environments.”

With these enhancements, ExtremeCloud Universal ZTNA represents a comprehensive solution for South African companies looking to strengthen their cyber security posture with minimal complexity. Combining network access control with zero trust principles supports seamless, secure access to applications and network resources, enhancing both security and user experience.

For more information about Extreme Networks’ ExtremeCloud Universal ZTNA, available through Duxbury Networking, contact the company at (+27) 011 351 9800 or info@duxnet.co.za, or visit the website at www.duxbury.co.za.