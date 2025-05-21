faceATT time and attendance app gains momentum

AJ Makoni, software developer, R8Code.

faceATT, the born-in-SA facial recognition app for security, visitor logging and attendance management, is gaining momentum as more small businesses in South Africa and internationally harness the tool.

Developed by software house R8Code, faceATT is a streamlined mobile app that addresses the challenges of managing shifts and staff rosters on paper or multiple systems.

With an advanced facial recognition attendance register and roster, faceATT simplifies processes and reduces the risk of fraud and error by providing a real-time record of verified and tamper-proof billable service hours. Because faceATT enables verification anywhere on a site or when users are working remotely, it lends itself to attendance management at warehouses, by security firms, for field workers and for shift workers. faceATT also simplifies shift management at organisations like schools, manufacturers and retail stores.

faceATT includes payroll and HR integrations to simplify scheduling and payroll, with features such custom user enrolment forms and an administration module for managing leave, exclusions and adding personnel notes. It also includes features to assign, track and manage tasks dynamically within the app.

R8Code Founder and software developer AJ Makoni says faceATT now has users across South Africa and internationally, with over 90% of subscribers using it to manage time and attendance.

“We have customers using faceATT to manage complex shift rosters for technical field workers who work overtime and night shifts,” he says. “The response has been excellent, and our customers now depend on the app to manage all their time and attendance. A key benefit for them is that they can use it on their own phones and don’t need any log books or gadgets. Many also make use of the notification feature, which reminds employees to clock in.”

faceATT is available free for small businesses with one to 10 users from the Google Play Store or Apple App store. The free package includes essential features such as up to 50 task reports and up to 50 visitor logs per month. For larger businesses, monthly subscriptions start at R47 per user per month with unlimited task reports and visitor logs.

To learn more, go to https://www.faceatt.com/.