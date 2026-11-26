Fraud puts both sides of the hiring table at risk. (Image: Genghis Technology)

With Black Friday on 27 November and festive contracts already under way, South Africa's seasonal hiring rush has a darker side. Fraudsters are posing as well-known employers to trick job seekers out of money and personal information, while identity fraud is beginning to reach the other end of the process, the candidate on the screen. Tempered Talent, the HR and employee life cycle platform developed by Genghis Technology, has published a short safety checklist for both sides.

The overwhelming majority of seasonal vacancies are genuine, and retailers advertise them openly: festive contracts at some chains began in mid-November, and others are hiring in short blocks of hours.

But warnings are mounting. This month, Africa Check debunked a WhatsApp and Facebook poster claiming a major retail group was hiring shop assistants for December, requiring only a grade 12 certificate and directing applicants to unverified links and WhatsApp numbers. The fact-checker noted that such contacts can be used to harvest ID numbers and banking details, and that the retailer had already warned in August of an uptick in fake adverts using its name.

The South African Police Service has also warned that scammers target unemployed people during the festive season with fabricated vacancies linked to well-known institutions. There is no official national count of fake job adverts, so the true scale is unknown.

The risk is not limited to job seekers. Smile ID's 2026 Digital Identity Fraud Report found that South Africa records the highest share of deepfake-driven identity fraud in Africa, although that finding covers identity fraud generally and not hiring specifically. Gartner has forecast that by 2028, one in four candidate profiles worldwide could be fake, and in a survey of 3 000 job seekers, 6% admitted to interview fraud.

Those figures are global and, in Gartner's case, a projection, and most candidates are honest. Still, South African background-screening firm MIE reports that identity verification requests grew 12% year on year, with more than 400 000 completed in the past year, suggesting employers are no longer taking identity at face value.

"Seasonal hiring is a moment of trust on both sides. A job seeker trusts that the advert is real, and an employer trusts that the person who interviewed is the person who arrives on day one," said Rylin Subrayan, Founder and CEO of Genghis Technology, developer of Tempered Talent. "Good HR leaders can protect both without making hiring harder or treating every candidate as a suspect. It comes down to a few consistent habits that are applied the same way every time."

For job seekers

Apply only through the employer's official careers site, and be wary of links from social media posts or forwarded messages. Treat adverts with very few requirements or details as a warning sign. Large employers usually describe the role, location and duties. Never pay a fee for an interview, uniform, training or a "fast-tracked" application. Be cautious of anyone who asks you to contact them on a personal WhatsApp number or direct message. Protect your ID number, bank details and qualification certificates until you have confirmed the employer is genuine.

For employers and HR leaders

Tell candidates exactly where applications are accepted and publish the same warning on your own channels. Verify identity against an official record, and confirm that the person who was interviewed is the person who starts work, especially for roles with access to cash, stock or systems. Apply one documented screening process to every candidate, so checks are consistent and fair. Obtain consent before screening candidates' social media, as POPIA requires. Collect only the personal information you need, protect it and delete it when the contract ends.

"The aim is not to slow down hiring in the busiest weeks of the year," added Subrayan. "It is to make sure the people who need work find real jobs, and the businesses that need staff hire the people they think they are hiring."

Job seekers who suspect a fake advert should report it to the platform where they found it and, where money has been lost or personal information shared, to the South African Police Service and their bank. Employers whose name is being misused should warn candidates through their official channels.