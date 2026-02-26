Falcorp strengthens its cloud delivery capabilities with AWS Advanced Tier Partner Status and RDS Specialisation

Delivering high-performance cloud solutions.

Falcorp has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Tier Services Partner status along with the Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) Specialisation – reinforcing its recognised technical capability and commitment to delivering high-performance cloud solutions.

AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status recognises partners that demonstrate strong technical expertise, proven customer delivery experience and operational maturity in supporting cloud adoption and modernisation initiatives.

Vishal Phlad, CEO of Falcorp’s CME Division, says the achievement reflects the company’s continued investment in cloud capability and delivery excellence.

“Falcorp has built a strong reputation as a digital enablement partner across development, data, analytics and design. Cloud plays a strategic role in the majority of our client deployments, and this recognition validates the depth of our expertise and delivery capability.”

Over the past few years, Falcorp has delivered cloud-led transformation projects focused on improving operational efficiency and enabling new revenue streams across industries. Achieving the Amazon RDS Specialisation further strengthens the company’s ability to support data-driven organisations.

The RDS Specialisation validates technical proficiency across AWS managed database services and recognises partners with demonstrated success designing, migrating and optimising database workloads on AWS.

Phlad adds: “We continue to enhance our cloud practice to ensure we deliver the right solutions for customers operating in complex, regulated and high-scale environments. AWS is a key focus area for us and we are proud to be recognised for our certified expertise and proven customer success.”

The Advanced Tier designation reflects a combination of customer references, AWS-certified professionals and successful deployments across multiple AWS services.

Phlad notes that the company has successfully delivered cloud initiatives for tier one telecommunications and financial services organisations and is expanding into additional sectors where cloud plays a critical role in maintaining competitiveness.

These achievements demonstrate Falcorp’s ability to deliver measurable outcomes, including cost optimisation, improved operational efficiency, faster time to market and the enablement of new digital services.

Mpho Morutwe, AWS Practice Lead at Falcorp CME, says the recognition is significant for both the organisation and its customers.

“The criteria for achieving Advanced Tier Partner status and RDS Specialisation are rigorous. This milestone reflects the collective commitment of our teams to delivering high-quality, secure and scalable cloud solutions. It confirms that we have reached an advanced level of cloud maturity, backed by strong delivery capability and proven service standards.”

She adds: “The RDS Specialisation spans multiple database services and validates our ability to support data-driven and AI-enabled initiatives built on AWS managed database platforms. For our customers, this means greater confidence in accelerating their digital transformation journeys with a recognised AWS partner.”

Morutwe also acknowledges the support of First Distribution during the AWS Accelerated Development Program, which assisted Falcorp in upskilling and certifying its teams to meet Advanced Tier and Specialisation requirements.

Karen Lomas, PDM and Accelerated Development Program Lead at First Distribution, says Falcorp’s progression through the programme reflected exceptional commitment and execution discipline.

“Falcorp demonstrated outstanding commitment throughout the Accelerated Development Program. Their investment in skills development, certifications, customer success validation and operational excellence was consistent and focused. Achieving AWS Advanced Tier Partner status and the Amazon RDS Specialisation is a direct result of that sustained effort.”

She adds: “Their professionalism and dedication to meeting and exceeding AWS programme criteria were unmatched. This is a partnership built on shared standards of excellence and we are confident it will continue to grow and deliver meaningful impact across the AWS ecosystem.”

Komana Rakoma, Head of Delivery at Falcorp CME Division, says the milestone strengthens customer confidence in Falcorp’s delivery capability.

“Achieving Advanced Tier status represents an important step in our growth as a digital enablement partner. It reinforces that our customers’ cloud strategies are designed and delivered using proven methodologies and future-ready technologies.”

Falcorp continues to see increasing demand from organisations looking to reduce costs, improve agility and modernise their technology environments. By combining its delivery expertise with AWS’s scalable cloud infrastructure, Falcorp supports customers in accelerating deployments while maintaining cost efficiency.

Rakoma adds: “We remain committed to developing local cloud skills. Our expanded graduate programme focuses on equipping young African professionals with practical experience in emerging technologies from day one, ensuring we build sustainable expertise to support our growing customer base.”

Beyond technical certification, this achievement reflects Falcorp’s broader commitment to delivering secure, reliable and future-focused cloud solutions that support long-term business outcomes.