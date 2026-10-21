Famous Brands bets on AI, self-service terminals

The Steers brand was the first Famous Brand outlet. (Source: Galleria Mall)

Famous Brands is driving its technology ambitions with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI), additional rollouts of its Munch point-of-sale, as well as digital menus and self-service terminals.

The restaurant group is home to household names such as Steers, Wimpy, Debonairs Pizza, FishAways, Mugg & Bean and Milky Lane.

The JSE-listed company dates back to the early 1960s when the Halamandres family opened the first Steers.

It says in its interim results to August that “technology is transforming the restaurant industry, enabling greater operational efficiency and more seamless consumer experiences”.

Famous Brands says it is rolling out Munch Software’s point-of-sale system (POS) across its franchise network . The software has been implemented in 564 restaurants, which it says is simplifying and optimising processes and allowing greater control and standardisation.

In October 2023, Famous Brands acquired a 45% stake in Munch Software, a Pretoria-based restaurant technology company founded in 2019, investing R25.4 million to digitise restaurant operations and reduce reliance on third-party POS systems.

See also Famous Brands ups digital game as customer demands evolve

The stake gives it influence over Munch’s software roadmap, enabling more frequent updates and potential integration with its supply chain, its 2025 investment committee report says.

Margin call

Continued pressure in signature brands and weaker performance in some markets outside South Africa, especially Botswana, constrained growth and profitability, the group says. Cost growth was contained below inflation but was not enough to fully offset subdued front-end growth.

Famous Brands’ operating profit declined 4.7% to R375 million from R393 million, with the operating margin slipping to 8.6% from 9.3%. Headline earnings per share fell 3.2% to 228 cents from 236 cents.

The board declared an interim dividend of 170 cents per share, up from 162 cents. Free cash flow generation has accelerated, it says, given the optimisation of the balance sheet, scheduled debt repayment and the completed investment decade.

Despite dropping its capital expenditure 73% to R38 million, the group continues to invest in consumer-facing technology, in line with its strategy. Famous Brands notes that last year’s numbers also included its investment in the Midrand Cold Storage Facility, which was completed in June 2025.

Famous Brands at a glance. (Source: Famous Brands, redrawn by GenAI)

“AI-driven personalisation, cloud-based point-of-sale systems, self-service solutions and contactless payments are reshaping how consumers interact with brands, while digital loyalty programmes are increasing expectations for personalised rewards,” the franchise group states.

Famous Brands adds that, in South Africa, “rapid growth in online delivery, particularly online grocery, is also changing shopping behaviour and reducing foot traffic at malls as consumers increasingly opt for home delivery”.

Owning the till

The group says it invests in consumer-facing technology to improve the overall consumer dining and delivery experience. “We have adopted a new AI-powered consumer engagement platform.”

Chairman Fagmeedah Petersen-Cook said in its 2025 investment committee report that consumer expectations around digital engagement are shaped by their experiences in other sectors, including banking and retail.

“Investing in consumer-facing technology remains a priority to meet these expectations, unlock efficiencies and upselling opportunities,” Petersen-Cook says.

Famous Brands chairman Fagmeedah Petersen-Cook. (Source: wikimzansi.com)

Petersen-Cook adds that, in 2025, the group made significant progress in developing digital platforms to provide a consistent experience across its brands and markets, while reducing the complexity of its technology systems.

This included enhancing its e-commerce capabilities and introducing digital menu boards and self-service terminals at its restaurants.

Hungry for data

Last year, Famous Brands said it had partnered with MoEngage, a customer data and engagement platform, to drive growth across its portfolio.

The partnership will see three of its brands – Mugg & Bean, Wimpy and Milky Lane – use MoEngage’s AI-powered platform to deliver personalised, omnichannel experiences that build loyalty and drive order frequency. The initial focus is on Mugg & Bean.

Famous Brands explained that a key objective of its data integration is to leverage its loyalty programme by connecting the digital and in-store customer journey to encourage both earn and spend behaviour.

“As we continue to digitise the customer experience across our portfolio, we needed a partner who could manage the technical complexity of our ecosystem and offer dependable support,” says Toni Joubert, divisional marketing executive at Famous Brands.

Joubert adds: “MoEngage has helped us integrate different systems into a single, seamless platform. This has enabled us to modernise communications, strengthen the customer lifecycle and give our brands the tools to encourage repeat visits.”

Famous Brands is also investing in AI in its data warehouse and analytics capabilities to improve forecasting and support faster, data-driven decision-making. In addition, it is rolling out self-service terminals, digital menu boards and digital payment solutions, while the kitchen display systems improve preparation times.

Its outsourced call centres now handle orders for 1 209 restaurants, having added 20 during the six months under review. The group says the call centres have helped increase sales and reduce complaints.