Famous ethical hacker Jamie Woodruff to deliver keynote at ITWeb Security Summit 2024

ITWeb is excited to announce that Jamie Woodruff, considered to be a leading authority on ethical hacking, cyber security and artificial intelligence, will deliver a keynote address at ITWeb Security Summit 2024.

Woodruff will be heading to Johannesburg to speak in person at the opening of the event, scheduled to take place from 4 to 6 June 2024 at the Sandton Convention Centre.

"We are delighted to welcome Jamie Woodruff to Security Summit as we continue the 18-year long tradition of bringing the world's pre-eminent cyber security experts to share insights with the South African security professionals and decision-makers," says Lisa Lawlor, director of ITWeb Events.

Often called the number one ethical hacker in Europe, during his career, Woodruff has highlighted weaknesses that could result in the corruption and exploitation of millions of people’s data. A fully qualified penetration testing engineer, he has hacked some of the world’s biggest organisations – from Facebook and Twitter to Google and Kim Kardashian's website.

Woodruff is the technical director of Metrix Cloud, which specialises in training, penetration, testing and recruitment, and the cyber safety advisor at the CyberSmile Foundation, an organisation dedicated to combating cyber bullying.

He has spoken at conferences all over the world and his talks have been described as humorous, thought-provoking and “slightly scary”, showing how easy it can be to infiltrate even the world’s largest organisation. For instance, he once posed as a Domino's pizza delivery worker, gaining direct access to a major financial institution and its cyber information.

The Security Summit audience will have the privilege of first-hand access to Woodruff's insights on securing systems and networks, ensuring they are not easily manipulated.

He joins an impressive line-up of international cyber experts who will deliver keynotes during the two-day conference, including professor Hoda Alkhzaimi, co-chair of the WEF Global Future Council on Cyber Security; Daniel Cuthbert, global head of cyber security research at Santander; and Nanjira Sambuli, fellow of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

To find out more and register for ITWeb's Security Summit 2024, follow the link below.

