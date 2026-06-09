Faranani DocTec achieves Huawei Silver Partner status

Faranani DocTec now formally recognised as a Huawei Silver Partner.

Faranani DocTec, specialist in enterprise information management, has been awarded Huawei Silver Partner status – a recognition of the company’s certified expertise and its track record of delivering Huawei infrastructure across South Africa.

To qualify, Faranani DocTec demonstrated the commercial traction and certified expertise Huawei requires for Silver Partner status. Four professionals now hold credentials across the Huawei Certified Solution Associate (HCSA) and Huawei Certified ICT Professional (HCIP) levels, spanning sales, pre-sales and engineering. Advanced Storage certification training is currently under way for additional team members, with Gold Partner status firmly in sight.

“A partnership of this nature is not something you arrive at quickly. It is built on trust, on a shared commitment to quality and on a genuine desire to serve clients well. I am proud of what the Faranani DocTec team has achieved in reaching Silver Partner status with Huawei, and I am confident about the road that lies ahead for our business,” said Niël van der Merwe, CEO of Faranani DocTec.

What the partnership means for clients

The Silver Partner designation opens Huawei’s partner ecosystem, technical support and solution resources to Faranani DocTec’s clients – backed by a local team with the credentials and delivery experience to make it count.

Faranani DocTec has successfully delivered a portfolio of Huawei enterprise infrastructure solutions across multiple client environments. These deployments included:

OceanStor Dorado: All-flash storage platform, providing ultra-low latency of up to 0.05ms and linear scale-out capabilities up to 128 controllers for mission-critical workloads ranging from mid-market to large enterprise environments.

All-flash storage platform, providing ultra-low latency of up to 0.05ms and linear scale-out capabilities up to 128 controllers for mission-critical workloads ranging from mid-market to large enterprise environments. OceanProtect X Series: Backup solution, delivering backup bandwidth of up to 155TB/hour physical and 310TB/hour logical throughput, with data reduction ratios of up to 72:1 and 99.9999% system availability.

Backup solution, delivering backup bandwidth of up to 155TB/hour physical and 310TB/hour logical throughput, with data reduction ratios of up to 72:1 and 99.9999% system availability. CloudEngine: Networking portfolio deployed to provide integrated data centre and campus switching, SAN fabric connectivity and wireless access management under a unified architecture.

Networking portfolio deployed to provide integrated data centre and campus switching, SAN fabric connectivity and wireless access management under a unified architecture. FusionCube: Hyperconverged infrastructure platform consolidating compute, storage and networking resources into a single, centrally managed solution.

These infrastructure deployments continue to provide Faranani DocTec’s clients with scalable, secure and high-performing digital infrastructure that supports their current business requirements and future growth objectives.

From infrastructure to information

Faranani DocTec’s clients in financial services, government and manufacturing have benefited from a local team that implements and supports these solutions without dependency on offshore resources.

What distinguishes Faranani DocTec’s infrastructure capability is what sits on top of it. The company specialises in enterprise information management, records management, content governance and data compliance – and where many technology partners stop at deployment, Faranani DocTec’s consulting practice extends to records classification, retention policy development, POPIA compliance and intelligent data capture. For clients, the infrastructure and the information layer are designed and managed by the same team. This combination of infrastructure depth and information management expertise is rare in the South African market.