Faranani DocTec: Empowering women in SA's tech industry

Gopolang Sefara (Key Account Manager) and Lebogang Alaardt (Senior Manager Enterprise Information Management) from Faranani DocTec liaising with a customer at a recent OpenText event.

In South Africa, where the tech industry has long been dominated by men, there's a company breaking barriers and championing equality. Faranani DocTec, whose name means "working together" in Venda, is not just about providing technology solutions, but also about empowering women.

Faranani DocTec focuses on helping businesses manage their information effectively. It provides software, hardware and consulting services to ensure that organisations implement solutions successfully and reap long-term benefits.

In a country where statistics show a significant gender gap in the tech sector, Faranani DocTec stands out. According to the Commission for Employment Equity’s (CEE's) reports, the information and communication sector in South Africa had over 255 000 employees in the 2022/2023 financial year. Historically, men have dominated this field, but the trend is slowly shifting.

Data from the CEE's reports reveals that in 2021, 60.5% of employees in the ICT sector were male, while only 39.5% were female. However, by 2023, the number of women in the sector had increased to 41.3%. There's progress, but there's still work to be done.

Faranani DocTec is leading by example. While the industry average shows a higher proportion of male employees, Faranani DocTec has achieved a more balanced workforce. With 45% of its employees being female and 55% male, it is breaking stereotypes and showing that diversity in the workplace is not just a slogan, but a reality the company lives by.

By prioritising gender diversity, Faranani DocTec is not only empowering women, but also contributing to a more inclusive and innovative tech industry in South Africa. Faranani DocTec understands that diversity fosters creativity, drives better decision-making and ultimately leads to business success.

Through its commitment to women empowerment and dedication to excellence in technology solutions, Faranani DocTec is paving the way for a brighter and more equitable future in South Africa's tech landscape. As the company continues to grow and thrive, it inspires others to join them in working together towards a more inclusive and prosperous society.

Please contact Gopolang.Sefara@faranani.com or visit the www.farananidoctec.com website for more information.