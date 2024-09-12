Faranani DocTec: OpenText Africa Partner of the Year FY24

From left: Erik Moller, Director Channels EMEA at OpenText; Niël van der Merwe, CEO at Faranani DocTec; Tsepa Ramoriting, Vice-President Sales: Africa; and Naweed Hassan, Chairman of the Board at Faranani DocTec.

Faranani DocTec is thrilled to announce that it has been named the OpenText Africa Partner of the Year for the second consecutive year. This recognition highlights the consistent dedication and expertise of our entire team, which continues to deliver top-tier enterprise information management solutions across the continent.

Continued commitment to excellence

Winning this prestigious award for the second consecutive year underscores our unwavering commitment to providing intelligent digitisation and information management solutions tailored to our clients' needs. We are immensely proud of the Faranani DocTec team, whose collective efforts have driven this remarkable achievement.

What we offer

Faranani DocTec specialises in delivering enterprise information management solutions that streamline business processes, improve efficiency and reduce costs. As a certified OpenText Reseller Platinum Partner, we help organisations consolidate their content management systems into a unified, scalable platform. Our solutions are designed for flexibility, allowing seamless integration with various IT infrastructure components, ensuring that clients can choose the systems that best suit their operations.

With proven expertise in managing large-scale deployments, handling terabytes of data and serving thousands of users, we offer faster, more cost-effective applications that reduce the total cost of ownership while being easy to maintain.