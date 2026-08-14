Faranani DocTec showcases secure information management at OpenText Summit Africa

The Faranani DocTec team at OpenText Summit Africa 2025.

Faranani DocTec, an OpenText Platinum Partner, is the Titanium Experience Sponsor of OpenText Summit Africa 2026, taking place on 3 September 2026 at The Canvas at Riversands in Fourways, Johannesburg. The one-day, in-person summit is built around the theme ‘Elevate together: Secure information management for AI’.

The summit brings together IT and business leaders to look beyond AI (artificial intelligence) theory and focus on how organisations can put secure, governed information to work. Fragmented data, regulatory pressure and cyber security risk remain common challenges across African markets, and OpenText Summit Africa 2026 will demonstrate how enterprises can turn the information they already hold into a foundation for trusted AI adoption.

“South African enterprises are modernising on top of years of fragmented, duplicated data,” says Sam Selepe, Director: Business Development and Sales at Faranani DocTec. “That’s expensive to store and risky under POPIA. Good governance fixes both – and without it, AI isn’t the only thing that suffers. Automation breaks, reporting slows and decisions get made on bad information.”

As Titanium Experience Sponsor, Faranani DocTec will be on the show floor throughout the day, showcasing its OpenText-based solutions across enterprise content management, records management and cyber security governance. Delegates will be able to see live product demonstrations and book one-on-one meetings with the Faranani DocTec team.

“Faranani DocTec’s role is to help organisations move past these challenges, not just describe them,” says Niël van der Merwe, Chief Executive Officer at Faranani DocTec. “Our work with OpenText gives us the tools to bring value to years of structured and unstructured data quickly, and to build the governance foundation that AI and automation depend on. The summit is an opportunity for South African organisations to see what that looks like in practice, and to start turning their data from a risk into an asset.”

Delegates can register using the Faranani DocTec registration link: register for OpenText Summit Africa 2026.

As an OpenText Platinum Partner, Faranani DocTec works closely with organisations across South Africa to help them govern, secure and unlock value from their enterprise information – the foundation for adopting AI with confidence.



