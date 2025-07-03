Faranani DocTec sponsors OpenText Summit Africa 2025.

Faranani DocTec is proud to announce its role as a main sponsor of the OpenText Summit Africa 2025, taking place on Thursday, 4 September at The Galleria, Sandton. This full-day summit will bring together thought leaders, innovators and industry pioneers to explore the future of information in Africa’s digital economy.

Thursday, 4 September 2025

8am - 4:30pm

The Galleria, Sandton, Johannesburg

Register to attend

An award-winning partner driving digital change

Faranani DocTec, an 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗧𝗲𝘅𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗿 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗺 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗻𝗲𝗿 and 𝘁𝘄𝗼-𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗧𝗲𝘅𝘁 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗻𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿, is deeply committed to helping African businesses and public institutions harness the full potential of intelligent information management.

Faranani DocTec's sponsorship of the OpenText Summit reflects its belief in building an Africa where information is a strategic asset – powering innovation, resilience and lasting impact.

Why attend OpenText Summit Africa?

This year’s theme: “Elevate Human Potential” focuses on how the intelligent use of information – through AI, cloud and secure platforms – can accelerate transformation across sectors.

Inspiring keynote : Hear from Major Mandisa Mfeka , South Africa’s trailblazing fighter pilot and digital transformation advocate.

: Hear from , South Africa’s trailblazing fighter pilot and digital transformation advocate. Industry insights : Dive into plenary sessions with OpenText executives and local experts sharing African success stories.

: Dive into plenary sessions with OpenText executives and local experts sharing African success stories. Practical learning : Experience demos and breakout sessions tailored for the challenges and opportunities in African markets.

: Experience demos and breakout sessions tailored for the challenges and opportunities in African markets. Networking: Connect with peers from finance, government, telecoms and beyond.

Visit Faranani DocTec at the summit

Faranani DocTec invites all attendees to stop by the Faranani DocTec stand to explore how the company's tailored OpenText solutions are solving real challenges in information governance, automation and digital enablement. Whether you're rethinking document management or scaling enterprise-wide digital solutions, Faranani DocTec's team is ready to show you how it can help.

“We’re proud to support the OpenText Summit Africa as a main sponsor. This event brings together the right people, the right ideas and the right technologies to shape a smarter digital future for our continent.” – Sam Selepe, Sales Director at Faranani Doctec

Ready to take your place in Africa’s digital future?

Register now to attend OpenText Summit Africa 2025 and visit Faranani DocTec on the day.

Looking forward to seeing you there.