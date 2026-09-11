Faranani DocTec wins OpenText Africa Partner of the Year 2026

Faranani DocTec Chairman Naweed Hassan, Chief Executive Officer Niël van der Merwe and Sales Director Sam Selepe with the OpenText Africa Partner of the Year 2026 award at OpenText Summit Africa 2026.

Faranani DocTec, an OpenText Platinum Partner, has been named OpenText Africa Partner of the Year 2026, awarded for overall partner contribution. The award reflects Faranani DocTec's work helping South African organisations modernise their enterprise content management (ECM) practices.

“For us, this award is not just about the technology. It is about the trust our clients give us, every day, to look after their information the right way. Our people take time to understand what a client really needs – that is what keeps bringing us this kind of recognition,” said Niël van der Merwe, Chief Executive Officer, Faranani DocTec.

The OpenText FY26 Africa Partner of the Year award, presented to Faranani DocTec.

OpenText presents the award annually to the partner that demonstrates the strongest combination of technical delivery, client outcomes and growth within its partner ecosystem. Faranani DocTec qualified for the award by exceeding its licence and services revenue target as a Platinum Partner by 175%, maintaining active engagement with OpenText sales teams and a joint business plan on track with quarterly reviews and serving as a trusted advisor to large public sector enterprises. The company also exceeded its target number of certifications across sales, pre-sales and technical portfolios, and was a Titanium Experience Sponsor at the OpenText Africa Summit 2026.

Tsepa Ramoriting, Vice-President of Sales, OpenText Africa, presents the OpenText Africa Partner of the Year 2026 award to Faranani DocTec.

“When you win this award again, it tells you the clients are happy with what we're doing. But for me, it's also a reminder – you can't relax. The day you think you've made it, that's the day you start falling behind,” said Sam Selepe, Sales Director, Faranani DocTec.

Faranani DocTec was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Midrand, Gauteng. Its OpenText Platinum Partner status is well established, with the company's public sector work including the South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL) and the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA). Its ECM practice supports clients across South Africa with services including records management, information governance and compliance with the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).