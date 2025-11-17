Faranani sponsors Maropeng Primary School Chess Tournament

The Maropeng Primary School Chess Tournament in Ga-Rankuwa.

On 25 October 2025, Faranani had the privilege of sponsoring the Maropeng Primary School Chess Tournament in Ga-Rankuwa – marking the third year of Faranani’s continued support for this beautiful initiative.

The school hosted two teams of 26 players, competing in the under-11 and under-13 categories. After hours of focused play, we crowned the top three players in each category – each walking away with trophies, silver and bronze medals, as well as well-deserved prize money for their achievements.

Beyond the matches, the day was filled with laughter, good food and entertainment – a true celebration of learning, community and healthy competition. One of the highlights of the day was watching Bra Sam Selepe face off against the “champ of champs”, our under-13 winner, in an exciting final game that had everyone cheering!

What touched us most was seeing a former Maropeng learner, now in high school, return to watch and inspire the younger players. He has gone on to play at national level – a reminder that early opportunities like this can truly change lives. He now needs a helping hand – through funding, mentorship and more playing opportunities – to keep growing his gift and proudly flying the flag for his community and country.

Faranani believes empowerment starts early – with curiosity, opportunity and encouragement. Seeing the joy and determination on these young faces reminds us exactly why we do what we do.

Here’s to growing great minds, one chess move at a time.

