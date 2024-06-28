Female entrepreneurs invited to enter innovation awards

Previous finalists of the Africa Women Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum Awards.

Nominations are now open for the 2024 edition of the Africa Women Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum(AWIEF)Awards, which recognise women innovators across Africa.

The AWIEF is a Pan-African, non-profit, women-focused economic empowerment organisation that promotes and supports female innovation, technology and entrepreneurship across Africa, through a portfolio of high-impact programmes.

According to a statement, AWIEF’s mission is to foster women’s economic inclusion, advancement and empowerment, through entrepreneurship support and development.

Finalists will be provided with capacity-building, training and business skills development, assisting the women-owned businesses to scale, move up the value chain and be more competitive.

“Nominees for the AWIEF Awards should be emerging and established female entrepreneurs who have demonstrated outstanding vision, leadership, innovation and business success in their areas of operation. The year-round programmes culminate in convening the annual international and multi-stakeholder AWIEF conference, exhibition and awards event,” according to AWIEF.

The 2024 AWIEF Awards winners will be announced at a ceremony and gala dinner on 29 November.

The event will mark the conclusion of the AWIEF2024 conference, scheduled to take place on 28 and 29 November at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Entries for the AWIEF Awards can be submitted by women across industry sectors in eight categories: Lifetime Achievement Award, Young Entrepreneur Award, Tech Entrepreneur Award, Agri Entrepreneur Award, Creative Industry Award, Empowerment Award, Energy Entrepreneur Award, Social Entrepreneur Award and Lifetime Achievement Award.

Entrepreneurs can self-nominate or nominate someone else. The nomination deadline is 5 August. For more information on how to apply, click here.