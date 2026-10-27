Fibre-ready housing trial kicks-off in KZN

Officials at the launch of the fibre pre-provisioning proof of concept in Empangeni. (Image source: supplied)

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) government, Openserve and Huawei have rolled out a proof of concept (POC) project for fibre -ready housing in Empangeni.

The fibre pre-provisioning POC was unveiled at the Phase 1A Empangeni IRDP mega housing development in uMhlathuze municipality, where 405 houses are under construction.

According to a statement, the physical infrastructure for fibre is being installed in the Empangeni development during construction using the “pipe and box’ method, which puts connectivity in place while the homes and other essential infrastructure are being built.

The broader idea is to plan human settlements with digital infrastructure in mind, considering connectivity alongside housing, roads, water , electricity and other infrastructure from the earliest stages of development.

The project brings together the KZN Provincial Government, the KZN Department of Human Settlements, the uMhlathuze local municipality, Huawei and Openserve.

“While this proof of concept does not itself provide fibre services, it establishes the physical infrastructure that will make future connectivity possible,” comments KZN premier Thamsanqa Ntuli. “Just as we plan for roads, for water and for electricity, so too must we plan for connectivity.”

“Just as roads connect people physically, fibre infrastructure connects communities digitally,” adds Lindani Khoza, chief director at the KZN Department of Human Settlements. “Instead of treating connectivity as an afterthought, we are integrating it into the earlier stages of planning and development.”

According to the statement, the provincial government, through the office of the premier, provides leadership and strategic oversight, and the Department of Human Settlements contributes its expertise in settlement planning and development. uMhlathuze municipality leads local coordination, including infrastructure requirements, approvals and stakeholder engagement.

Huawei provides technical advice, programme support and knowledge transfer, while Openserve contributes telecommunications infrastructure and expertise in network deployment, including planning for future connectivity.

Charles Cheng, deputy CEO of Huawei South Africa, states: “It is our firm belief that fibre pre-provisioning must become a standard policy at a national level, integrated into municipality building codes and national housing strategy across South Africa.”