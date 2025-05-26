Fighting financial crime in SA: Rare opportunity for experts to share practical insights at FICA and AML conference

nCino KYC Financial Crime Conference.

Financial crime is one of the most insidious threats to South African society today. From laundering illicit funds and financing organised crime to defrauding businesses and individuals, these activities siphon billions from the economy, erode trust in institutions and weaken the rule of law.

When it comes to financial crime, the warning signs are often there, but not always spotted. The problem is that all too often businesses don’t know what the warning signs are or what regulations/tools there are to help them fight financial crime. In South Africa’s current environment, failing to detect red flags early can expose your business to reputational, operational and legal fallout that far outweighs the cost of vigilance.

And despite investing heavily in client due diligence processes post greylisting, many businesses are still getting blindsided by illicit behaviour that could have been detected earlier – something a lot of recent case studies are highlighting.

The need for better approaches isn’t about the obvious fraudsters. It’s about the client who looked legitimate, until a bombshell reveals their illicit shell companies. The law firm that unknowingly handled property transactions for a politically connected fixer. Or the broker who missed a small inconsistency in ID verification that turned out to be a synthetic identity.

To address this challenge, the nCino KYC Fighting Financial Crime Conference returns to Johannesburg on Wednesday, 25 June, at The Forum in Bryanston. Following the success of last year’s conference, this year’s event promises to be bigger and more impactful, bringing together public and private sector leaders for a day of practical learning, expert analysis and actionable strategies to combat financial crime.

All hands on deck: Public-private collaboration is key

“Combating the scourge of financial crime, organised criminality and corruption in South Africa requires an all-hands-on-deck approach,” say the conference organisers, nCino KYC. “Together, we can drive meaningful change.”

Expert speakers.

The conference is specifically tailored for accountable institutions under the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (FICA), including law firms, property practitioners, financial institutions and high-value goods dealers. Delegates will gain hands-on practical guidance and tools to strengthen anti-money laundering (AML) compliance, improve due diligence and reduce financial crime exposure within their organisations. Many of the speakers will give tips that will help businesses with identifying recent trends and things to look out for to avoid falling victim to facilitating money laundering. The aim is to also arm delegates with practical understanding of how the FIC Act and its requirements can be used to safeguard your business.

Agenda highlights

Attendees can expect a dynamic agenda featuring seasoned experts in legal enforcement, financial crime compliance, forensic investigations and policy development.

It’s very rare that most of SA’s top financial crime fighters are under one roof! Don’t miss out on the opportunity to see the following experts sharing their knowledge. Highlights include:

Adv Nomvula Mokhatla , Special Advisor to the Minister of Human Settlements and former DNDPP: The State of AML Compliance in South Africa: Current Challenges and Future Outlook

, Special Advisor to the Minister of Human Settlements and former DNDPP: Felicity Mfino , Head of Financial Crime Compliance, Alexander Forbes: Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD): When and How to Apply It

, Head of Financial Crime Compliance, Alexander Forbes: Kevin Hogan , Head of Fraud, Investec: Understanding the Link Between Fraud and Money Laundering

, Head of Fraud, Investec: Hawken McEwan, Director of Financial Crime Compliance, nCino KYC: Collaborative Approaches to Combating Financial Crime: Insights from South Africa's Experience

The event will also feature a robust panel discussion on: “From Policy to Practice: Tackling Barriers in South Africa’s AML Enforcement”, with expert input from:

Thilomi Govender , Financial Crime Compliance Manager, nCino KYC

, Financial Crime Compliance Manager, nCino KYC Adv Xolisile Khanyile , Chair, Africa Chapter: The Coalition; former Director, Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC)

, Chair, Africa Chapter: The Coalition; former Director, Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) Chad Thomas , CEO, IRS Forensic Investigations

, CEO, IRS Forensic Investigations Adv Pieter Smit, Acting Director and Accounting Authority Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC)

This conference offers an essential opportunity for compliance officers, legal professionals, executives and AML practitioners to deepen their understanding of the threats facing South Africa – and how to counter them with smart, co-ordinated action.

Event details:

Venue: The Forum, Bryanston, Johannesburg

Date: Wednesday, 25 June 2025

