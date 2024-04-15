Final call for Shoprite’s tech, e-commerce bursaries

Shoprite Group invested R14.9 million in its bursary programme in the last financial year.

The Shoprite Group is making a final call for high-performing students enrolled for degree studies in information technology, e-commerce, food sciences, biological sciences and agricultural sciences, among others, to apply for its bursary programme, for the 2024 and 2025 academic years.

The retail giant’s bursaries provide financial assistance towards tuition and on-campus accommodation.

In a statement, Shoprite Group says employment after graduation is guaranteed, giving beneficiaries a seamless entry into the retail business, allowing them to learn from the industry’s top talent, experts and mentors.

In addition, bursary-holders receive a monthly grocery allowance and access to the Shoprite Employee Wellness programme.

The company emphasises that applicants should be in the particular year of study at the time of their application, with a 65% aggregate or higher.

Interested students have until 30 April to apply.

“As a leader in retail innovation, Shoprite Group provides fertile ground for young talent to grow and thrive,” notes Leigh Adams, head of talent and learning solutions at the group.

“Our bursaries are aligned to critical skills in the business and our commitment to uplifting the lives of young people by providing them an entry-way into highly-skilled roles.”

The group says it invested R14.9 million in its bursary programme in the last financial year, funding 200 students.

Other bursaries on offer are for students studying accounting, logistics and supply chain, and retail business management courses.

Previous bursary beneficiary, Precious Moabi (26) from Taung in North West, was appointed as a SAP functional analyst through the group’s apprenticeship programme, after completing her honours degree in BCom Information Systems at the North-West University.

The retailer bills itself as the largest private sector employer in SA and one of the top graduate employers in the country.

Since inception, over R645 million has been invested in learning and development programmes, it says.

Apply for the 2024/2025 Shoprite bursary programme here.