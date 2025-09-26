Final call: Nominations for Brainstorm’s CIO Awards close soon

The deadline to submit nominations for the newly established Brainstorm CIO Awards is fast approaching – all entries must be in by 11:59pm on Sunday, 28 September.

As part of its mission to recognise the achievements of the local CIO community, ITWeb Brainstorm, in partnership with MTN Business, has introduced two CIO awards for 2025: Top Enterprise CIO and Top Public Sector CIO.

Candidates must hold the most senior ICT decision-making position within their organisation. Nominations must state what significant technological initiative or project the candidate led in the past 12 months, the leadership qualities demonstrated and why this person deserves to win this award.

Last year, to mark the 10th anniversary of the CIO Survey, Brainstorm and MTN Business introduced a one-off awards process to celebrate two CIOs who had excelled for a decade or longer. The CIO Decade of Service winners were Louise van der Bank, CIO of AfriSam (Enterprise category), and Dr Stanley Mpofu, CIO of the University of the Witwatersrand (Public Sector category).

Both winners will join ITWeb Brainstorm’s judging panel this year. The winners of the CIO of the Year Awards 2025 will be announced at the Brainstorm CIO Banquet on 16 October.

Submit your nomination for the 2025 CIO Awards

The nomination process is quick and simple – click this link to submit your candidate(s) today.

Nominations close at 11:59pm on Sunday, 28 September.