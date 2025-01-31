Final call to enter Computer Olympiad Talent Search

The 2024 Programming Olympiad medallists (L-R): Yian Xu, Ruan Schoeman, Erik Senekal, Noah Jacobsen, Nico Schreuder and Youkyum Kim.

The Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA) has urged more South African schools to register their learners to take part in the 2025 Computer Olympiad Talent Search.

The talent search is a free challenge to help schools identify learners with science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) skills.

It is part of the South African Computer Olympiads, a key initiative of the IITPSA.

According to a statement, it is the South African version of the international Bebras Computing Challenge, which attracts over two million participants from more than 50 countries each year.

The talent search includes online or pen-and-paper challenges for learners of all ages, in elementary, junior, intermediate, senior and elite levels, helping schools identify STEM and ICT aptitude in learners from grades four to 12.

The challenges include problems relating to abstraction, decomposition, optimisation, manipulation of data, sorting, searching, identifying patterns and many other algorithms used in maths, science, IT, computer applications technology, the humanities and even sport, says the IITPSA.

The top 50% of participants countrywide will win gold, silver or bronze certificates.

IITPSA president Pearl Pasi says the initiative not only gets young learners thinking and developing problem-solving skills, it can also serve as an introduction to other IITPSA Computer Olympiad initiatives.

“The Computer Olympiads also include an annual Applications Olympiad and Programming Olympiad, with top performers of the Programming Olympiad having an opportunity to compete in the International Olympiad in Informatics − the most prestigious computer science competition for secondary school and high school students in the world.

“This experience is valuable and enriching for participants, and often serves as a first step into a career in ICT.”

Pasi notes that while up to 20 000 learners from over 170 schools typically participate in the talent search, few of them are from rural schools.

“We want to bridge the digital divide and nurture young talent from across the country, which is why the pen-and-paper version of the challenge is available for schools with limited technology or internet connectivity,” she comments.

“We urge more schools – particularly rural schools – to take part in the challenge to get their learners started on a trajectory that may lead to careers in the digital and STEM worlds in future.”

Schools can register until 16 February, and the talent search will take place from 17 to 28 February, on days that suit participating schools.

Past talent search papers are available online and for offline use, to help learners prepare. Schools must register to participate.