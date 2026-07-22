Final days to contribute to Africa's data trust benchmark

How prepared is your organisation for an AI-driven future? Share your insights in ITWeb's Africa Data Trust and AI Readiness Survey.

There are only a few days left to add your perspective to the 2026 Data Trust and AI Readiness Survey.

ITWeb invites IT decision-makers, data leaders and cyber security professionals from medium and large organisations across Africa to participate.

This is your opportunity to ensure your organisation's realities, challenges and priorities are reflected in a benchmark report.

The survey findings will form the basis of the 2026 ITWeb/Veeam Data Trust and AI Readiness Report, providing a unique benchmark of AI readiness and data resilience across African organisations.

Only aggregate data will be used in the report – no individual respondent or organisation will be identified in the published findings.

By participating, you will:

Receive early access to the full research report .

. Stand a chance to win a R5 000 ($300) gift voucher.

Take five minutes to share your perspective. Complete the survey here.