Sectors
Companies
About
Subscribe
  • Home
  • /
  • Security
  • /
  • Final days to contribute to Africa's data trust benchmark

Final days to contribute to Africa's data trust benchmark

Staff Writer
By Staff Writer, ITWeb
Johannesburg, 22 Jul 2026
How prepared is your organisation for an AI-driven future? Share your insights in ITWeb's Africa Data Trust and AI Readiness Survey.
How prepared is your organisation for an AI-driven future? Share your insights in ITWeb's Africa Data Trust and AI Readiness Survey.

There are only a few days left to add your perspective to the 2026 Trust and Readiness Survey.

ITWeb invites IT decision-makers, data leaders and cyber professionals from medium and large organisations across Africa to participate.

This is your opportunity to ensure your organisation's realities, challenges and priorities are reflected in a benchmark report.

The survey findings will form the basis of the 2026 ITWeb/Veeam Data Trust and AI Readiness Report, providing a unique benchmark of AI readiness and data resilience across African organisations.

Only aggregate data will be used in the report – no individual respondent or organisation will be identified in the published findings.

By participating, you will:

  • Receive early access to the full research report.
  • Stand a chance to win a R5 000 ($300) gift voucher.

Take five minutes to share your perspective. Complete the survey here.

Share