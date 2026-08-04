Finally, AI that actually lives in SA: Untapped AI launches new sovereign platform for agents in SA through local GPU solution

Lloyd Matthew, Founder and CEO of Untapped AI.

Something is shifting in the way South African companies work. Customers no longer wait patiently. They message late at night. They call during lunch. They expect an answer right now, and they expect it to be right the first time. One missed follow-up or one tired reply and they are gone.

Most businesses are still trying to meet this new standard with the same old tools. Limited staff. Inconsistent processes. Systems that were never built for a world that never sleeps. The gap between what customers demand and what companies can deliver keeps growing.

Untapped AI exists to close that gap.

This month, the company launches a platform that lets any business deploy powerful AI agents in minutes. No code. No technical team required. Just results that start working immediately.

The real starting point: Voice agents that never sleep

The most practical way into AI for South African businesses is not another chatbot experiment. It is a voice agent that answers the phone in a natural local accent, continues the conversation on WhatsApp and updates your CRM in real-time.

This is Untapped AI’s primary offering and the natural first step for most clients. These agents qualify leads, book appointments, answer questions and never forget a detail. They stay available around the clock. They do not make the small costly mistakes that happen when people are tired or overloaded. Customers get the experience they now expect: always available and consistently accurate.

Because everything runs on local infrastructure, the entire interaction feels South African from the first ring to the final message.

Technology that actually lives here

Most AI tools sold in this country are foreign products with a local wrapper. Calls and data leave the country. Latency creeps in. Costs rise. And no one can fully guarantee where sensitive information ends up.

Untapped AI built something different. Its technology lives in South African data centres and runs on its own GPUs. It is the first platform of its kind in the country. The voices sound like home. The accents and phrasing feel familiar. On-premises options are available when businesses need complete control.

Your data stays inside South African borders. Routing is shorter. Quality is higher. Trust becomes easier to maintain.

From one agent to an entire AI organisation

Once the foundation of voice, WhatsApp and CRM is in place, the platform opens a marketplace of specialised agents that work inside your business:

E-mail agents that handle volume with perfect consistency. Proposal agents that draft professional documents on brand. Competitor analysis agents that keep you informed. Internal CTO and CFO agents that support key decisions. And more roles being added continuously.

These agents become part of your team. They operate within South African boundaries. They free your people to focus on the work that only humans can do well.

Built for the way business has to work now

The old model is under pressure. Customers will not accept delayed responses or repeated mistakes. Teams cannot stretch forever. The companies that win will be the ones that deliver speed and accuracy without burning out their people.

Untapped AI makes that possible. The platform removes the technical barrier. The local infrastructure removes the data risk. The agents remove the inconsistency. What remains is a cleaner, faster, more reliable way to serve customers and run a business.

This is not another foreign tool pretending to understand the South African market. This is technology designed here, running here and built for the realities of doing business in this country.

The question is simple. How long can a business keep operating the old way while customers demand something better?

Contact Untapped AI and start building the future of your company today. Visit www.untappedai.co.za.