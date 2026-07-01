Financial firm gets Radical operational transformation with Google, Chrome

Radical, a Digicloud Africa Google Cloud partner, helped Wealthtec to modernise its infrastructure and achieve integration across its environment. (Image source: 123RF)

Financial services firm Wealthtec Holdings has enhanced security, streamlined operations and cut costs by switching to Google Cloud, Workspace and Chrome Enterprise in partnership with Radical Cloud Solutions.

Radical, a Digicloud Africa Google Cloud partner, helped Wealthtec to modernise its infrastructure and achieve integration across its environment with Google Cloud, Google Workspace Enterprise and Chrome.

Wealthtec was challenged by outdated software that lacked integration capabilities and did not offer sufficient security – particularly for call centre staff. Because Wealthtec processes sensitive consumer financial and National Credit Regulator (NCR) related information in South Africa, security and compliance is crucial. Wealthtec also needed to access its data from anywhere, collaborate more effectively and scale its storage needs more efficiently.

Radical reports that by migrating to Google’s unified, cloud-first environment and standardising on Chrome OS, the company enabled Wealthtec to improve client data security, drastically reduce IT burdens and cost, and streamline their daily workflows.

Mark Houghton, Managing Director, Radical Cloud Solutions, says: “Radical modernised the entire business infrastructure and got employees onto Chrome devices, modelling and transitioning their existing hardware into a Chrome environment where possible. This extended the hardware lifespan as well as allowing them to simplify the management of their systems. Importantly, using Chrome gives them better control over their corporate data and ensures compliance, allowing staff to securely process sensitive legal and financial data.”

Chrome also simplifies staff onboarding and offboarding, Radical notes.

The move to Chrome OS was the largest implementation of its kind in the country at the time, with a roll-out of 300 Chrome devices for call centre agents and Google Chrome Enterprise – a centralised management and security solution for IT administration – in 2024. A total of 340 of Wealthtec’s devices are now standardised on Chrome.

Rynhardt Visser, IT Infrastructure and Support Manager at Wealthtec Holdings, says: “The move was a turning point for our company. We were facing numerous challenges with outdated software solutions that were hampering our productivity and security. By switching to Google Workspace and Chrome devices, we were able to take advantage of the latest technology, streamline our workflows and enhance the security of our data and systems.”

James Houghton, CEO of Radical Cloud Solutions, says more organisations across Africa are embracing Google enterprise solutions: “Google has always been a very powerful enterprise tool, but Africa has been slow to adopt it until recently. However, organisations are starting to realise that the ecosystem works: it's safe, secure and functional. There is minimal – if any – downtime. Organisations can improve security, simplify management and save costs at the same time.”

A Forrester Total Economic Impact report on Google Workspace found that the security features built into Workspace provided a financial benefit, as organisations were able to retire third-party legacy security solutions from external vendors for anti-spam, anti-phishing and encryption. In addition, security teams and IT teams saved a significant amount of time with Workspace, requiring up to 90% less time to configure new workstations, and seeing a 20% reduction in IT support tickets.

“We want to give our clients the best value for money, the best time saving and the best security, all wrapped into one. And we find that Google delivers all of these,” James Houghton concludes.