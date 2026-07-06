Finding focus: Strategic approach to cyber security for small and medium companies

SMEs are an attractive target for cyber attacks.

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) hold valuable data, serve as entry points into larger supply chains and often lack the defences of enterprise organisations. These facts alone make SMEs an attractive target for cyber attacks. Some of their top challenges include the rise of commoditised ransomware, phishing attacks and staff shortages. Each of these issues pose a significant risk and overwhelms lean teams.

The good news is that none of them require an enterprise budget to address. The solution in each case is the same: reduce complexity, consolidate visibility and build on what your existing team can realistically manage.

Challenge 1: The commoditisation of ransomware

Ransomware was once the domain of sophisticated, well-resourced criminal groups. That is no longer the case. The rise of ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) means that relatively low-skilled cyber attackers can now purchase pre-built ransomware kits and deploy them against businesses of any size.

For SMEs, this shift is significant. Ransomware groups have also become more targeted and financially precise, calculating their demands based on what a victim can plausibly pay. Around half of organisations globally now consider ransomware their top cyber risk, according to the World Economic Forum.

Addressing this requires a layered approach rather than a single tool. Anti-ransomware protection driven by machine learning can block known threats automatically, while AI-powered behavioural analytics can identify suspicious patterns that signature-based controls miss. Automating endpoint isolation limits how far an attack can spread, and alert aggregation helps teams investigate potential incidents without being overwhelmed. Regular data backups and user awareness training round out a strategy that treats ransomware as a constant, manageable risk rather than a catastrophe.

Challenge 2: Most breaches involve the human element

Phishing continues to be one of the most effective initial attack vectors, largely because it targets the one element no technical control can fully secure: human judgment. Modern phishing attacks are convincing, often exploiting legitimate-looking e-mails, trusted sender identities and, increasingly, AI-generated content that personalises messages at scale.

The statistics make uncomfortable reading. User execution and phishing techniques rank among the top three threats, according to Kaspersky’s “Anatomy of a Cyber World: 2026 Security Services Global Report”, which demonstrates that users are still a weak link. For many SMEs, the organisational structures and resources that large enterprises use to build a strong human firewall simply do not exist.

An effective defence needs to work across three dimensions simultaneously:

Process controls, such as multi-person authorisation, for high-value transactions and tightly governed access to sensitive data, reduce the blast radius when someone does click.

People-focused training that is continuous rather than periodic, with automatic re-enrolment triggered by risky behaviour, turns mistakes into learning moments.

Technology that provides real-time scanning of e-mails, links and attachments, combined with behavioural controls that act after a click, provides the technical backstop.

None of these layers alone is sufficient; together, though, they significantly reduce both the likelihood and the impact of a successful phishing attack.

Challenge 3: Staff shortages and the skills gap

Three-quarters of businesses globally consider the cyber security skills shortage a serious issue, according to Kaspersky data. For SMEs, the consequences are particularly acute. Most cannot compete for dedicated security talent, which means general IT staff often serve as the de facto first line of defence against sophisticated threats they were never trained to handle.

A dangerous middle ground exists. Advanced cyber security training is too specialised for IT generalists, while basic cyber hygiene programs don’t equip them to investigate or respond to real incidents. The result is that skilled attackers slip through gaps that a dedicated security team might catch.

The sustainable response is to deliberately upskill existing IT staff into cyber first responders. For generalists and sysadmins, this means building practical skills in incident response fundamentals, secure cloud configuration and working effectively with EDR and XDR tools. IT teams benefit from training that helps them recognise and triage security alerts, not just IT tickets.

Formalising security responsibilities in job descriptions helps ensure these capabilities are retained and developed over time and investment in training can help improve employee loyalty, reducing the churn that compounds the skills gap in the first place.

Building resilience without building complexity

The common thread running through each of these challenges is complexity. SMEs are making diligent efforts to take cyber security seriously, but they are facing difficulties in keeping pace with a threat environment that has evolved more rapidly than their tools and teams can manage. Adding more products rarely solves this problem. In fact, it frequently deepens it, increasing alert volume, integration overhead and the risk of coverage gaps. The more effective path is consolidation, converging prevention, detection, response and awareness into platforms that are genuinely manageable by small teams. To protect against this wide range of threats targeting small and medium-sized companies, organisations can look to solutions such as Kaspersky Next Optimum, which provides real-time protection, threat visibility and investigation and response capabilities spanning both EDR and XDR adapted for lean teams. Companies can choose another option to gain robust managed protection through a tailored MXDR solution if they don't have time or resources to develop internal expertise.

When complexity decreases, resilience follows. Incidents are contained faster, downtime is reduced and teams regain the capacity to be proactive rather than permanently reactive. SMEs can explore how to enhance their security posture with Kaspersky’s expert guidance tailored specifically for their environment. With this knowledge they can enhance their processes and build a solid cyber resilience.