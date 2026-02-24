Fire at Cape Town International Airport hits IT services

Cape Town International Airport is the primary gateway to South Africa’s Western Cape and the country’s second-busiest airport. (Image: 123RF)

A fire that broke out at Cape Town International Airport has impacted IT services at the facility.

In a statement, Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) says: “Cape Town International Airport confirms that a fire occurred on the landside of the airport.”

According to ACSA, the fire has been extinguished, and all passengers, staff, and visitors are safe. “Passenger safety remains our highest priority. We understand that this incident may have caused concern, and we urge all passengers and visitors to follow security instructions and proceed to designated places of safety as directed by airport personnel.”

Cape Town International Airport is the primary gateway to South Africa’s Western Cape and the country’s second-busiest airport after Johannesburg’s OR Tambo. Located about 20km from the city centre of Cape Town, it serves millions of domestic and international passengers each year.

ACSA notes that the fire affected network and IT services, including airport WiFi and other essential systems.

As a precautionary measure, the state-owned company says international departures have been temporarily suspended, and incoming international flights are being diverted.

“International flights that have already landed are being processed. Passengers travelling on domestic departures or arriving on domestic flights are advised to check directly with their airlines and the ACSA mobile app for the latest flight information,” it adds.

“Further updates will be provided as verified information becomes available. We thank our passengers and stakeholders for their patience and cooperation.”