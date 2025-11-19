New ACSA app feature allows real-time baggage tracking

By entering their booking reference number and flight date, travellers can access the status of their bags directly within the ACSA mobile app.

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has updated its mobile application with the introduction of a real-time baggage tracking feature.

It says it offers passengers increased visibility, convenience and peace of mind throughout their travel.

In a statement, ACSA says with this upgrade, passengers can monitor the progress of their checked-in baggage from the moment it is handed over at the check-in counter, through each stage of the baggage handling process, until it is safely loaded onto the aircraft.

By entering their booking reference number and flight date, travellers can instantly access the status of their bags directly within the ACSA mobile app.

According to the company, this highlights ACSA’s commitment to improving the passenger experience with smart, technology-driven solutions.

It notes that the new baggage tracking feature boosts transparency, efficiency and confidence in the entire baggage handling process.

“This enhancement is a significant step in our digital transformation journey,” says Sello Makhubela, ACSA interim chief information officer.

“By empowering passengers with real-time visibility of their baggage, we are not only improving convenience but also strengthening trust in our operational processes. Technology enables us to better serve our passengers, and this feature is one of many innovations aimed at delivering a seamless, world-class travel experience.”

Passengers can download the updated ACSA mobile app, featuring the baggage tracking functionality, from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei AppGallery.