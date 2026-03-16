First Distribution appointed as first Canonical distributor in Africa

Expanding access to enterprise-grade open source infrastructure.

First Distribution is excited to announce its partnership with Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu and provider of open source security, support and services. First Distribution positions itself as a leading value-added distributor of complex ICT solutions, delivering world-class technology offerings to enterprise and SME markets through a strong network of trusted resellers and partners. With this partnership, First Distribution is becoming the first official distributor for Canonical solutions dedicated to Africa.

This strategic partnership enables First Distribution to distribute and support Canonical solutions across the continent, expanding access to enterprise-grade open source infrastructure, security and support services for organisations of every size.

Strategic milestone for Africa’s tech ecosystem

With deep expertise across data centre, cloud, networking, security, virtualisation and middleware, First Distribution empowers its reseller ecosystem to confidently take complex solutions to market.

As the distributor of Canonical in Africa, First Distribution is uniquely positioned to:

Accelerate enterprise open source adoption.

Deliver certified Canonical Ubuntu solutions with local insight.

Provide enablement to partners.

This collaboration reinforces First Distribution’s commitment to equipping African organisations with secure, scalable and cost-effective technologies. Together, First Distribution and Canonical aim to help organisations across Africa innovate with confidence, reduce total cost of ownership and build resilient digital infrastructure.

Canonical Ubuntu Pro: Enterprise-grade open source

At the centre of this partnership is Ubuntu Pro, the enterprise subscription within the Canonical portfolio, offering:

Long-term security maintenance.

Expanded coverage of open source package security.

Compliance support for regulated industries.

Mission-critical support.

Through Ubuntu Pro, organisations gain access to enterprise-ready solutions that ensure resilience, compliance and performance across their IT environments.

First Distribution will provide advisory services, subscription management and ongoing support for Canonical partners across Africa – bridging global innovation with local market requirements and ensuring partners can deliver these solutions with confidence.