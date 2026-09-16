First Distribution appointed as Nutanix distributor to accelerate hybrid cloud adoption across southern Africa

(Image: Supplied)

First Distribution, which positions itself as a leading value-added distributor of global technology brands and ICT solutions, has been appointed as an authorised distributor for Nutanix, a global leader in hybrid multicloud computing. The appointment further strengthens First Distribution’s infrastructure and cloud portfolio, providing partners across southern Africa with access to Nutanix’s industry-leading cloud platform and enabling them to deliver modern, scalable and secure solutions to customers.

For more than four decades, First Distribution has built its business on a partner-first approach, delivering complex technology solutions through a trusted ecosystem of resellers and systems integrators. Established in 1984, the company has become one of southern Africa’s leading value-added distributors, supporting enterprise and SME markets through specialist expertise in cloud, security, data centre, networking, virtualisation and enterprise infrastructure technologies.

The addition of Nutanix enhances First Distribution’s ability to help partners address the growing demand for private cloud, hybrid multicloud, workload modernisation, infrastructure simplification, disaster recovery and AI-ready environments. As organisations continue to re-evaluate their data centre and cloud strategies, businesses are increasingly seeking flexible solutions that provide operational consistency, scalability and freedom of choice across infrastructure platforms.

Through this partnership, First Distribution will bring the Nutanix Cloud Platform to its extensive reseller ecosystem, enabling partners to deliver solutions that simplify infrastructure management while supporting both traditional and modern application workloads. Partners will be able to position Nutanix as part of a broader, integrated solution strategy that aligns with customer requirements and long-term digital transformation goals.

"This appointment represents an exciting opportunity for our partner ecosystem," said Andre Human, General Manager at First Distribution. "Nutanix aligns strongly with our strategy of helping partners deliver modern, flexible and commercially relevant infrastructure solutions. As customers continue to modernise their environments, our role is to provide the expertise, enablement and support that help partners unlock value and drive successful outcomes."

One of the key benefits of the partnership is the alignment between Nutanix and First Distribution’s existing infrastructure ecosystem. As a vendor-agnostic distributor, First Distribution has established relationships with leading global technology providers and focuses on helping partners design solutions that best meet customer needs. This approach gives partners greater flexibility when building infrastructure strategies and enables them to deliver solutions tailored to specific business requirements rather than being restricted to a single technology path.

The partnership also supports a growing market opportunity for channel partners. Across southern Africa, organisations are looking for ways to reduce complexity, improve operational efficiency, strengthen resilience and prepare their environments for emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence. Nutanix’s hybrid multicloud platform provides an opportunity for partners to engage customers in strategic conversations around infrastructure modernisation, cloud operating models, application mobility and business continuity.

Beyond technology access, First Distribution will provide partners with a comprehensive set of value-added services designed to accelerate growth and drive adoption. This includes dedicated sales and technical resources, solution design assistance, proof-of-concept support, partner enablement programmes, demand generation initiatives and go-to-market execution. Partners will also benefit from access to specialist expertise that can help validate opportunities, develop architectures and position solutions effectively within customer environments.

"Nutanix complements our existing portfolio because it enables broader conversations around infrastructure, cloud and modern applications," added Human. "This partnership is about creating more opportunities for our partners. By combining Nutanix technology with First Distribution's enablement and channel expertise, we can help partners build differentiated solutions and deliver stronger business outcomes for customers."

The partnership creates significant opportunities across several high-growth solution areas, including:

Private cloud and hybrid multicloud infrastructure

Infrastructure and virtualisation modernisation

Hyperconverged infrastructure

Enterprise workload consolidation

Disaster recovery and business continuity

AI-ready infrastructure platforms

Edge and remote office deployments

Cloud operating models and infrastructure automation

First Distribution's established channel model places partner success at the centre of its strategy. Through ongoing enablement, technical training, market development initiatives and collaborative go-to-market programmes, the company remains committed to helping partners build capability, expand their solution offerings and uncover new revenue opportunities.

The appointment also reflects First Distribution's continued investment in technologies that support digital transformation across the enterprise technology stack. By adding Nutanix to its portfolio, the distributor is further strengthening its ability to help partners deliver innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of customers across the region.

"This is a channel-led growth opportunity," concluded Human. "First Distribution brings an established enterprise and cloud distribution model, strong partner relationships and a deep understanding of the regional market. Together with Nutanix, we look forward to helping partners simplify infrastructure conversations, accelerate cloud adoption and deliver meaningful value to customers across southern Africa."

As organisations continue their journey towards hybrid and multicloud environments, the partnership between First Distribution and Nutanix is well positioned to help partners meet customer demand with the right combination of technology, expertise and support. By combining Nutanix's innovative cloud platform with First Distribution's extensive channel reach and value-added services, partners will be empowered to drive growth, modernise customer environments and deliver successful business outcomes in an increasingly digital world.