First Distribution, AWS showcase cloud excellence at AfricaTech Festival 2025.

First Distribution, in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), proudly announced its participation at AfricaTech Festival 2025, one of the continent’s most influential technology gatherings. This year’s event provides an ideal platform for First Distribution and AWS to engage with Africa’s growing technology ecosystem – from cloud-first start-ups and digital innovators to established enterprise partners driving transformation across industries.

The primary focus of First Distribution’s presence at the event is to showcase its AWS value proposition to the broader partner ecosystem. As a leading value-added distributor for AWS in Africa, First Distribution empowers partners with the tools, resources and guidance they need to successfully build, grow and scale their AWS businesses. The team’s presence at AfricaTech is not only about brand visibility, but also about deepening relationships and highlighting the tangible advantages available through partnering with AWS via First Distribution.

Visitors to the First Distribution and AWS stand can expect expert advice and tailored guidance on navigating the various AWS programmes and benefits. The team of AWS specialists are on hand to discuss everything from partner enablement and training, to migration and modernisation support, to funding programmes and go-to-market initiatives. Through these discussions, attendees gain insights into how AWS and First Distribution can help them unlock new growth opportunities in the cloud economy.

The AfricaTech Festival serves as a hub for collaboration, learning and innovation, making it the perfect setting for First Distribution and AWS to reinforce their shared commitment to empowering the African partner community. By helping partners better understand the AWS Partner Network (APN) and the strategic benefits of working with a local distributor, First Distribution continues to strengthen the bridge between global cloud innovation and African business potential.

Ultimately, First Distribution’s participation at AfricaTech Festival 2025 underscores its mission: to simplify the AWS experience for partners through expertise, enablement and end-to-end support – ensuring that every partner can confidently navigate their cloud journey and deliver exceptional value to their customers.