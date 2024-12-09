First Distribution named a 2024 Distributor Partner of the Year finalist

First Distribution is a finalist. (Image: Supplied)

First Distribution is excited to announce it has been named a finalist of ‘Distributor Partner of the Year – EMEA’, recognising top AWS distributors that have provided significant contributions related to revenue and number of AWS partners reached.

There were several data-driven award categories, which were evaluated by a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS distributors’ performances over the past year. Canalys audited the datasets used to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and accurate. Finalists represented the top three ranked AWS distributors across each category.

First Distribution positions itself as a leading distributor of IT solutions, committed to delivering unparalleled value to vendors and partners in the technology ecosystem. With a proven track record of excellence and innovation dating back 40 years, First Distribution serves as a strategic bridge between vendors and partners, facilitating growth, efficiency and success in the rapidly evolving IT landscape.

First Distribution’s mission is clear: to empower AWS Partners to excel in delivering AWS services and technologies to end customers, recognising that AWS partners play a pivotal role in driving digital transformation and assisting end customers in harnessing the power of AWS to achieve their business goals.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global programme focused on helping AWS partners innovate, accelerate their journey to the cloud and take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS.

For more information, contact First Distribution on: (011) 540 2640, aws@firstdistribution.com.