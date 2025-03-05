First Distribution partners with Virtuozzo to expand alternative cloud solutions in Africa

Virtuozzo is an alternative virtualisation and cloud platform company.

First Distribution is thrilled to announce its partnership with Virtuozzo, an alternative virtualisation and cloud platform leader.

This strategic collaboration represents a significant step forward as First Distribution strengthens its position as a trusted aggregator of innovative cloud solutions. Virtuozzo offers service providers and enterprises a future-proof alternative to traditional virtualisation platforms like VMware, delivering operational efficiency and enterprise-grade IT capabilities without vendor lock-in.

Virtuozzo’s platform enables service providers to build competitive, flexible cloud environments with enterprise-grade performance, simplified operations and open source freedom – without the associated complexity. Partners can now leverage Virtuozzo to create scalable, tailored cloud solutions that meet the evolving needs of their customers.

“We are proud to partner with Virtuozzo, a company that perfectly compliments our mission to empower service providers with transformative technologies,” said David Nel, General Manager for Cloud at First Distribution. “With Virtuozzo, we can help our channel offer low-cost enterprise IT and profitable virtualisation and cloud services, creating immense value for businesses across Africa.”

“At Virtuozzo, we are excited to partner with First Distribution to bring affordable, high-performance cloud solutions to the African market,” said Jan-Jaap Jager, COO and President of Virtuozzo. “This collaboration will give alternative cloud providers like CSPs, MSPs, telcos and SMEs the ability to build and scale cloud services more efficiently, without the high costs and complexity of traditional cloud providers. With First Distribution’s reach and expertise, we can help more partners to launch and grow their own cloud offerings, giving businesses across Africa a better, more cost-effective choice.”

As organisations increasingly seek alternatives to traditional cloud models, Virtuozzo stands out as a future-ready solution for service providers and enterprises alike. For more information on how this partnership can elevate your cloud offerings, contact First Distribution today. Together, let’s redefine the future of the cloud.

Learn more https://firstdistribution.com/virtuozzo/