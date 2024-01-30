First Distribution, Smartoptics bring cost-effective, high-bandwidth connectivity across Africa

Oslo, Norway, 30 Jan 2024
Smartoptics, a leading provider of optical networking solutions, today announced that First Distribution, one of Africa’s leading value-added distributors for data centre, cloud, networking and security products and services, will distribute Smartoptics products across Africa. The products will be manufactured by Smartoptics and then held in local stock for rapid availability across the continent. Compact and energy-efficient 400G solutions will meet the need for high bandwidth at a low cost.
First Distribution is a value-added distributor of leading global brands, providing complex ICT solutions to the enterprise and SME markets. Solutions are delivered through trusted, established resellers to a client base across Africa. First Distribution is now expanding its portfolio with the addition of Smartoptics.
Smartoptics will manufacture transceivers for First Distribution and local stock will be held in South Africa. Cost-efficient and flexible open line systems, transponders, muxponders and related solutions will also be distributed. The distribution agreement enables wide and rapid availability across Africa, with the first local coding solution of Smartoptics transceivers on the African continent.
“At First Distribution, we pride ourselves on being able to piece together best-of-breed solutions for each customer and help them upgrade their existing multi-vendor networks. This is why we are excited about the flexibility and interoperability of Smartoptics network elements. With Smartoptics, we see a massive opportunity to bring open line systems to major carriers and ISPs, open up new hyperscaling capabilities and tap into the bandwidth gains of 400G coherent optics. This will enable greater digital transformation and support entrepreneurship across Africa,” says Dave McGeehan, Brand Manager at First Distribution.
Because of exchange rate pressure, high energy costs and related challenges, cost efficiency is key for driving African connectivity. Smartoptics solutions are well positioned to meet this need and improve the accessibility of high-speed internet.
“By employing innovative design methods and leveraging the latest technology, we are able to create optical networking solutions with a smaller footprint than industry standards. This reduces the power consumption and rack space required while also optimising fibre utilisation. When combined with plug-and-play set-up and automation features, this also greatly reduces the need for upskilling. With First Distribution’s local expertise and stocks, our low-cost, high-bandwidth optical networking solutions are uniquely positioned to enable a boom in African internet services,” says Max Naylor, Sales Director UK, Ireland and MEA at Smartoptics.
Smartoptics
Smartoptics provides innovative optical networking solutions and devices for the new era of open networking. Our customer base includes thousands of enterprises, governments, cloud providers, Internet exchanges as well as cable and telecom operators. We have an open networking approach in everything we do which allows our customers to break unwanted vendor lock-in, remain flexible and minimize costs. Our solutions are used in metro and regional network applications that increasingly rely on data center services and specifications. Smartoptics is a Scandinavian company founded in 2006. We partner with leading technology and network solution providers such as Brocade, Cisco and Dell and have a global reach through more than 100 business partners.
First Distribution
First Distribution is a value-added distributor of leading global brands, providing complex ICT solutions to the Enterprise and SME markets. We have based the First Distribution model on delivering solutions through trusted, established resellers. Our client base has been built up through a history of consistent trustworthy service and nurturing resellers as business partners.