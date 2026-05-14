First Distribution strengthens cyber security go-to-market with Qualys

Companies want trusted security technologies that are powerful and scalable.

First Distribution is proud to announce it is teaming up with Qualys, which positions itself as a leading provider of cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, to bring a differentiated cyber risk management offering to modern IT environments. The collaboration brings together First Distribution’s strong channel presence and cyber security focus with Qualys’ proven, enterprise-grade cyber risk management solutions.

Qualys is widely recognised for its innovation, scale and credibility in the global cyber security market, consistently delivering solutions that help organisations gain visibility, reduce risk and maintain compliance across increasingly complex environments. Its Enterprise TruRisk Management (ETM) solution provides organisations with a powerful engine behind their risk operations centre (ROC) and a proactive approach to cyber risk reduction.

As cyber threats continue to grow in frequency and sophistication, organisations are seeking trusted security technologies that are both powerful and scalable. Qualys enhances First Distribution’s cyber security portfolio with an offering that is well aligned to current market needs and partner requirements, enabling more meaningful security engagements with customers. By combining Qualys’ technology leadership with First Distribution’s channel-centric approach, the collaboration aims to drive long‑term growth and deliver measurable value across the market.

“Qualys is a highly respected global security brand with a strong track record and a clear, compelling value proposition,” said Brad Stein, General Manager – Cyber Security at First Distribution. “This collaboration strengthens our cyber security go‑to‑market by adding a best‑in‑class security platform that addresses real‑world challenges around visibility, risk management and compliance. We’re excited to work with Qualys to support our partners in delivering trusted security outcomes to their customers.”

“In a world where speed, precision and resilience matters, organisations are looking for smart solutions that enable strategic cyber risk management, so they can have peace of mind to focus on their business," said Julian Micheal, country manager, South Africa at Qualys. “We share many values with First Distribution, including a shared commitment to cyber security excellence, partner success and market relevance. Together, we look forward to empowering organisations to measure, communicate and eliminate their cyber risk more effectively.”