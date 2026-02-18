First Distribution, your market-leading partner in AI, security and innovation.

First Distribution doesn’t just distribute technology – it drives your growth. As Africa’s leading value-added distributor, First Distribution gives its partners the edge they need to win in a fast-moving market. The company's commitment is clear: First Distribution equips you with the solutions, insights and support to stay ahead of the competition.

Werner Herbst, Managing Director at First Distribution, says it best: “First Distribution exists to enable our partners to lead. When you succeed, we succeed – and we take that responsibility seriously.” This isn’t just a statement – it’s how the company operates every day.

Being the market leader isn’t just a title – it’s the company's standard, says First Distribution. It consistently leads with innovation, anticipating market shifts and delivering technology that sets its partners apart. From exclusive programmes to early access to the latest solutions, First Distribution ensures you always have a competitive advantage. The company's goal is simple: to make you the trusted expert your customers rely on.

AI and security define the modern IT landscape, and First Distribution puts them at the heart of everything it does. AI isn’t a buzzword – it’s a transformative tool that drives efficiency, insight and growth. First Distribution ensures its partners have access to AI solutions that are practical, scalable and immediately impactful.

Security is no longer optional – it’s non-negotiable. With threats evolving daily, First Distribution empowers partners with industry-leading cyber security solutions, training and support. This enables you to protect your customers, build trust and position yourself as a security expert in your market.

First Distribution is unapologetically focused on one thing: partner success. Everything it does – from programmes to enablement, to hands-on support – is designed to ensure its partners dominate their markets. At First Distribution, your growth is its mission, your success is its proof, and its leadership in the marketplace is your advantage.

When you work with First Distribution, you’re not just accessing technology – you’re accessing market leadership, expertise and the tools to lead your own business with confidence.

Contact First Distribution for more information:

E-mail: Enquiries@firstdistribution.com

Tel: (+27) 011 540 2640