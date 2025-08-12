Five cloud mistakes that could stall SA’s fintech growth

One cloud mistake could be draining your fintech’s growth — find all five and how to fix them in Kinetic Skunk’s free white paper.

South Africa’s fintech industry is in a high-growth phase, but rapid scaling can expose cracks in cloud strategy. In working with local fintech companies, Kinetic Skunk has identified five recurring mistakes that slow growth, impact resilience and erode competitive edge.

One of the most costly errors is allowing cloud costs to spiral quietly. Idle resources, oversized compute instances and lack of spend visibility can turn an affordable monthly bill into a financial strain. Left unchecked, this can drain funds that would otherwise be invested in product development and market expansion.

But costs are just one part of the picture. Other common mistakes include:

Believing you’re too small to be a cyber target. Scaling on legacy infrastructure. Treating disaster recovery as a checkbox exercise. Letting multicloud strategies become multi-chaos.

Each of these challenges has a clear path to resolution, but timing is critical. The longer they go unaddressed, the greater the risk to security, operational stability and profitability.

“Fixing cloud mistakes isn’t just about cost savings, it’s about building the resilience and agility to compete in South Africa’s fast-moving fintech market.” Donovan Mulder, CEO, KineticSkunk.